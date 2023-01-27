Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
WTVW
Wintry Mix Ending by Daybreak
Winter Storm WARNING until 9am Tuesday for Posey, Spencer, Vanderbugh, & Warrick Counties in Indiana and for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, & Webster Counties in Kentucky. Winter Weather ADVISORY North of I-64 and for Hancock, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with...
wfcnnews.com
Missing couple reported in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Royalton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a couple reported missing in Franklin County. Mr. Gary G. Winters, 79, and Mrs. Joyce A. Winters, 78, left a residence on S. Dean Street in Royalton, Illinois in a buige 2015 Chevrolet Equiniox IL DN56535 enroute to a residence in Hardin County.
14news.com
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
14news.com
Icy roads cause crashes & cancelations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Icy roads have caused schools and businesses to close Tuesday. Several slide-offs and crashes have been reported since Monday night. In Posey County, a water rescue involved a car in the water at the riverfront and a tow truck that slid trying to pull it out. It happened around 10:30 a.m.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
wevv.com
1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. Deputies say they were sent to a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Highway 140 E. in Utica, Kentucky, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say...
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro
Thousands of motorists cross its famously blue trusses each day, linking downtown Owensboro with the neighbors to the north. But a beautification project a few years ago allowed that beauty to extend beyond the daylight, and is the subject of this week's Tri-State Treasures.
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
wevv.com
Missing Union County man found dead Saturday morning
Authorities say a missing Union County man was found dead this morning. Union County, Kentucky, officials say 76-year-old James Nicholson was found along with his car on Saturday morning. Officials say they will provide a briefing and update at a future date. A golden alert was issued on Friday for...
wevv.com
EvansvilleWatch surprises fire officials with framed print
Members of the community are giving back to first responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the EvansvilleWatch team surprised Local 357 Executive Borad with a large-framed print. The photo which was captured by Evansville aerial shows firefighters working during the North Garvin Street Warehouse Fire on December 31st,...
