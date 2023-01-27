The next few weeks are going to be weird for Phil Mickelson, and he seems to know it. It was this time last year that he spouted off (inaccurately) about PGA Tour media rights during the Saudi International and then was exposed for trying to leverage Saudi investment to alter payment structures on the PGA Tour. The headlines were not hyper-local, as they can be for this niche sport. They went international, selling a lot of books, and ultimately forcing Mickelson into hiding. He spent Masters week in Montana, skiing in the morning and watching the golf in the afternoons. He went hiking in Sedona and passed on the opportunity to defend his PGA Championship title. In June, he returned, in the outskirts of London, wearing just one logo — a silhouette of his leaping self — that generated more buzz.

