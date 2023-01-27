Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Brandel Chamblee breaking down the Patrick Reed rules situation like it's the Zapruder film (literally) is must-see TV
The key thing to remember when discussing Patrick Reed's latest rules saga is that a DP World Tour rules official, in real time, worked with Reed in the search for his ball and talked through how to proceed after being satisfied the ball was identified in the tree. Additionally, the tour issued a statement confirming that Reed handled the situation correctly. However you feel about Reed and his past brushes with the rules, everything he did on the 17th hole Saturday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic was by the rules, according to the tour running the event.
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event
Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
Max Homa’s perfect golf quote, Rory McIlroy’s cold response to Patrick Reed and the cutest video of the year
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we think Patrick Reed may have stumbled onto something with his driving-range flick. Tossing a tee at someone seems a bit lame, but when it’s a personalized one conveying a message? That’s a pretty sneaky/savvy way to get someone's attention. Maybe instead of business cards, I should have personalized tees made that I can toss all around PGA Tour ranges to get the attention of players (or their agents) for potential interviews or collaborations. Then again, there's not much space to put a message on a tee. OK, never mind, it's probably not worth the effort. I'll just continue to be ignored. In the meantime, please pay attention to me as we run through a wild week in golf.
Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed in Dubai, Max Homa's rise and more from the PGA Tour
The PGA-LIV beef gets a bit petty. Max Homa keeps playing well while Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler are also looking good. Here's what's happening on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson says he's 'at peace' with never playing in another Ryder Cup or PGA Tour event
After a tumultuous year that included playing a key part in the launch of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson is excited about 2023 and beyond—even if that future doesn't ever include another PGA Tour appearance or participating again in the Ryder Cup. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bob...
GolfWRX
Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim
At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee: Jon Rahm is not a ‘superstar’
And Jon Rahm, winner of nine PGA Tour tournaments and another nine events worldwide, is not one, the longtime Golf Channel analyst said. “He’s an amazing player, and he certainly has the ability and the talent to become a superstar, but superstar is rarefied air,” he said Saturday night on the network’s Golf Central show.
Golf Digest
It’s time to get this common hand-me-down club out of your bag
You’re probably guilty of this equipment mistake. Don’t feel bad, staffers here at Golf Digest have done it, too. This is how it usually happens: You’re talking about your putting woes with your golf buddies and someone says they have an old putter you can try. You’re desperate, aching from the lingering pain of missed birdie opportunities and wrecked attempts to save par. You’ll try anything. You take the hand-me-down putter.
Golf Digest
Patrick Reed involved in another rules question after ball gets stuck in tree
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Adding yet another entry to his list of brushes with the Rules of Golf—and another twist to an already chaotic week at the DP World Tour event—Patrick Reed found himself involved in what turned into an unusual discussion/decision when playing the 17th hole at the Emirates Club during the Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson wants to move on, but will golf fans let him?
The next few weeks are going to be weird for Phil Mickelson, and he seems to know it. It was this time last year that he spouted off (inaccurately) about PGA Tour media rights during the Saudi International and then was exposed for trying to leverage Saudi investment to alter payment structures on the PGA Tour. The headlines were not hyper-local, as they can be for this niche sport. They went international, selling a lot of books, and ultimately forcing Mickelson into hiding. He spent Masters week in Montana, skiing in the morning and watching the golf in the afternoons. He went hiking in Sedona and passed on the opportunity to defend his PGA Championship title. In June, he returned, in the outskirts of London, wearing just one logo — a silhouette of his leaping self — that generated more buzz.
Golf Digest
Tyrrell Hatton steals show from Stenson-Donald duel, then gets upset holing a 50-footer for eagle to make the cut
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It wasn’t the third round draw the more tabloid-minded members of golf’s audience was hoping for. But it was surely the next best thing. In the absence of a Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed head-to-head, the sight of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald walking the fairways in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic alongside the man he replaced in controversial circumstances, Henrik Stenson, would have to do.
Max Homa Celebrated Sixth PGA Tour Win By Dominating Local Skins Game
He spent the Monday after his Farmers Insurance Open victory in the most fitting way possible.
Homa good at golf, good talking about it during CBS telecast
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — “Max, can you hear me?” Lead analyst Trevor Immelman was in the broadcast booth talking to Max Homa, who had just hit his drive on the par-5 13th at Torrey Pines. Homa was listening through an earbud. And with that, the PGA Tour and CBS embarked on a new wrinkle in their telecast Friday. Just don’t get the idea this happened on the fly.
Golf Digest
This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
