Winnie Cheung’s Haunting Tale About Women Artists ‘Residency’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Rotterdam Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

SFGate
Lisa Loring, Wednesday in Original ‘Addams Family’ Series, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, who played the young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in “As the World Turns,” died Saturday of a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. She was 64. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a Love Story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Will M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’ From No. 1 at the Box Office?
After nearly two months of uninterrupted glory, this may be the weekend that “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets bumped from No. 1 on box office charts. That’s because M. Night Shyamalan’s newest thriller “Knock at the Cabin” is poised to open to $15 million to $20 million, which looks to be enough to claim the top spot from “Avatar 2.”
Under Polaroid: David Bowie Featured in New Special-Edition Instant Film Collection
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to liven up your instant photos? Check out Polaroid’s latest release: The instant photography giant just released a line of limited-edition film with borders inspired by David Bowie.
