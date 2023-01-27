ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

KTVU FOX 2

Tyre Nichols' death prompts call for national policing standards

SF Police Chief and San Jose POA President discuss national policing standards after Memphis Police officers' beating of Tyre Nichols. Memphis police fire two more officers, bringing total to seven officers dismissed, following the beating of Tyre Nichols during an alleged traffic stop. San Francisco's police chief and police unions in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Hawaii are among law enforcement members calling for national standards in policing and training.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Will 4-day work week follow remote work?

OAKLAND, Calif. - Because of the pandemic, remote work, once called telecommuting, has become a big part of how people work in California; some doing it full time. That has also revived interest in the four-day work week; something talked and dreamed about for generations. Before the pandemic, the U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

