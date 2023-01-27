ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million

The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Rolls Out Administrative Debt Relief Program

The city of Chicago’s latest phase in debt relief sets its sights on administrative debt, the sort of debt incurred by tickets for noise violations or littering. The standard Administrative Debt Relief program is in place through March 31. Individuals and businesses can pay off their original fine amount, and the city will waive any penalties or fees that have accrued since the ticket was first issued. No application or income information is required for this program.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy