Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
Thrown rocks damage stained glass at historic Chicago church
Rocks thrown at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral in Ukrainian Village have damaged some of the stained glass windows at the Louis Sullivan-designed church.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Hundreds of high schoolers get hands-on construction experience at Obama Presidential Center site
It's a project that aims to include people in the community, and one that many are proud to see in their hometown.
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
Austin Weekly News
Black LGBTQ workers at Hostess claim discrimination, want jobs back
On June 15, 2022, Danyell Wallace went to punch in for her shift at the Hostess factory in the Galewood neighborhood of Chicago. When she walked in for what she thought was a normal shift, she said she was told by a security guard that Human Resources wanted to see her.
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
947wls.com
A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million
The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
Chicago Rolls Out Administrative Debt Relief Program
The city of Chicago’s latest phase in debt relief sets its sights on administrative debt, the sort of debt incurred by tickets for noise violations or littering. The standard Administrative Debt Relief program is in place through March 31. Individuals and businesses can pay off their original fine amount, and the city will waive any penalties or fees that have accrued since the ticket was first issued. No application or income information is required for this program.
Eater
Actors Alison Brie and Dave Franco Visit Chicago’s New Dine-In Movie Theater
The effort to transform the area around Wrigley Field, one that was once full of sports bars and dives, kicked off right after the Ricketts family took ownership of the Chicago Cubs in 2009 and a movie theater has long been part of that vision. Now, 14 years later, Alamo...
