Search warrant leads to 13 arrests by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
In a video interview on Friday, January 27, 2023, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced the results of a recent bust on 9th Avenue in Shalimar, Florida. According to Sheriff Aden, this bust is the latest in a series of efforts to combat the ongoing problem of drug use, narcotic activity, and drug sales in the area.
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases
A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued. We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested. Felony Charges: Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of […]
Walton County authorities remind all communities to lock up cars, homes
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a string of car burglaries, Walton County Sheriff’s officials are reminding the public to keep belongings locked away. The crimes happened in rural areas in the northern end of the county, where authorities report that those types of incidents are uncommon. “All these...
1 dead in Escambia County shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
Fort Walton Beach Chiropractic’s ‘Personalized Treatment Plans’ for relief from back pain
The 3 most common reasons someone goes to see Dr. Scott Smith and Dr. Logan Gates at Fort Walton Beach Chiropractic are headache, neck pain, and back pain. Today, we will talk about back pain. “Back pain presents as pain straight across the lower back around the belt line, or...
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
Emerald Coast Autism Center announces launch of the 2023 ONE Campaign
Emerald Coast Autism Center is launching the Eleventh Annual ONE Campaign to provide scholarships to students with autism. As the national incidence rate of autism has risen to one in 44 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the prevalence of autism continues to grow at an alarming rate, according to the ECAC.
Chief Correctional Officer speaks on inmate deaths at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Chief Correctional Officer Nolan S. Weeks III with the Okaloosa Co. Jail issued a statement on recent inmate deaths at the Crestview location. “I am deeply saddened by the recent inmate deaths that have occurred within ourfacility. I assure the community that we take these incidents very seriously and follow properprotocol […]
UPDATE: Pensacola PD says death on the side of the road suggests injuries are not traffic related
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are investigating a death after a person was found on the side of the road. Officers said they responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. this morning after a dead body had been found in the area on the side of the road.
City of Milton to discuss open container proposal
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
Officials: Car seats save children in Escambia County rollover crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Car seats are being credited with saving two young children after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com reports that a GMC Yukon was driving on North Pine Barren Road when it drove into the path of a Nissan Rogue traveling on Highway 168. The...
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
