ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
beckersdental.com

Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases

A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued. We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested. Felony Charges: Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County authorities remind all communities to lock up cars, homes

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a string of car burglaries, Walton County Sheriff’s officials are reminding the public to keep belongings locked away. The crimes happened in rural areas in the northern end of the county, where authorities report that those types of incidents are uncommon. “All these...
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Emerald Coast Autism Center announces launch of the 2023 ONE Campaign

Emerald Coast Autism Center is launching the Eleventh Annual ONE Campaign to provide scholarships to students with autism. As the national incidence rate of autism has risen to one in 44 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the prevalence of autism continues to grow at an alarming rate, according to the ECAC.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Milton to discuss open container proposal

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy