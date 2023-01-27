Read full article on original website
Back from Oregon, five-star Nyckoles Harbor readies to announce
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor recaps his Oregon visit as he readies to announce his college choice Wednesday.
Men's college basketball Power Rankings: New week, new No. 1 (again)
A Zach Edey-led Purdue remains dominant, while the rest of the Top 16 shuffles around and mid-majors take over the waiting room.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
Something Nick Saban Said in Appearance with Sam Pittman Makes Sense
Reining in NIL will require coaches with similar mentality, writing better agreements
College football insider gives the latest on Alabama’s attempt to hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is reportedly trying to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt as his defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt previously served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He was also on Alabama’s staff in various roles from 2007 to 2012.
COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper
News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
Two Wolverines rank among nation's top 10 freshmen in 2022, per Pro Football Focus
The Michigan football team showed in 2022 that its 2021 run to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth wasn't a fluke, as the Wolverines went 13-1 and finished No. 3 in the AP Poll. And with some stellar performances from true freshmen, Michigan also showed that its...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
'23 OL Joe Crocker Commits to Louisville
The offensive tackle from Tennessee is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in their 2023 recruiting class, and their third offensive lineman.
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide
For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Message For Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a classy message for Cincinnati Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Sunday evening. Ossai made a costly penalty late in the fourth quarter, when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. Ossai was called for a 15-yard late hit, pushing the Chiefs into ...
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
