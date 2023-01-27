ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

atozsports.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper

News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide

For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

