Texas State

TechCrunch

Precision Neuroscience is making brain implants safer, smarter and reversible

In order to understand what’s going on in the brain, sometimes a EEG or MRI from outside it just isn’t enough — you need to really get in there. Implanted electrodes have been used for this purpose for a long time, and arrays of them in formation are used to collect information from multiple points within the cortex at the same time.
MedicalXpress

Study unexpectedly finds only 7 health symptoms directly related to 'long COVID'

In a new study, a team of University of Missouri researchers have made an unexpected discovery: People experiencing long-lasting effects from COVID-19—known as "long COVID" or post-COVID conditions—are susceptible to developing only seven health symptoms for up to a year following the infection. They are: fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

TechCrunch

Elon takes the stand, Akio Toyoda hands over the CEO keys and layoffs come for Waymo

It seems we can’t get through a week without discussing something related to Tesla. The company announced a new investment in its Nevada gigafactory and shared Q4 earnings (more on that later). But much of the attention was directed at the class-action securities fraud trial that kicked off earlier this month in San Francisco. Tesla shareholders who traded the company’s stock in the days after CEO Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet that stated funding was “secured” to take Tesla private at a potential value of $420 per share are suing the executive for billions of dollars in damages.
CNET

If You Have an Apple Watch, You Can Monitor Your Blood Pressure From Home

You already know how important it is to monitor your blood pressure on a daily basis if you're worried about high blood pressure or have hypertension. If you own an Apple Watch ($701 at Amazon), you already have a good starting point for tracking your blood pressure at home. Daily...
TechCrunch

Eazy Digital helps Southeast Asia’s small insurers digitize their operations

The Bangkok-based startup announced today it has raised $850,000 in an oversubscribed seed round led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club. Eazy Digital was founded last year by Haprem Doowa and Maethavee Sukul. Doowa was previously co-founder and CEO of...
TechCrunch

Put a (smart) ring on it: Movano on why its health wearable will put women first

In the crowded field of fitness wearables, where the mainstream heavy hitter of the Apple Watch heads up a very long tail of typically less pricey and/or more specialist activity tracking bracelets and bands all keen to claim their own patch of data-generating skin, it’s no small irony that differentiation at this point in the market’s run means designing a product to ‘target’ around half the population — as my colleague, TC’s hardware editor Brian Heater, dryly observed of Movano’s pitch for a smart ring called “Evie” last month.
MedicalXpress

Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?

I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
TechCrunch

Backed by Elevation Capital, Profit.co helps companies execute OKRs

Headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices in Singapore, India and Japan, Profit.co announced today it has raised $11 million led by Elevation Capital. The company says it has grown nine times in annual recurring revenue over the past two years. Profit.co’s SaaS platform is used by more than 1,100 customers in 25 countries, including Deckers Brand, Sandvik, Deriv, Singapore’s Open Government and Phoenix Rescue Mission.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Diagnosis and treatment: Manage dry eye with these tips

Physicians explain how winter exacerbates symptoms of disease. Two photos taken of a patient with dry eye which are currently treated with cyclosporine drops, omega 3 supplements, punctal plugs and amniotic membrane. (Images courtesy of James Kelly MD) Reviewed by James Kelly, MD, and Veronica Ramsarat, OD. Dry eye disease...
TechCrunch

Entocycle grabs $5 million for its insect breeding technology

That’s why Entocycle is raising another $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Climentum Capital, a European climate-focused VC firm. Lowercarbon Capital and ACE & Company are participating in the round as well. Teampact Ventures is also investing in Entocycle. This new French VC firm is...
TechCrunch

Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform

The London-based company currently operates in the U.K. selling monthly subscriptions for phones, tablets and laptops, and it plans to use the funding both to expand that list to a wider range of gadgets like e-bikes, as well as to continue investing in its tech, which includes an AI-based platform to assess risk for each sale, recommendation tech and a platform called “Raylo Pay” that is embedded by third-party merchants for Raylo to power leasing services for them.
Medical News Today

Pituitary tumor headache location and symptoms

The pituitary gland is a small gland that sits behind the bridge of the nose, beneath the brain. Tumors around this gland may cause various types of headaches, but they often cause pain in the forehead. This information comes from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. pituitary tumors are benign,...
TechCrunch

Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall

“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
Healthline

What Is Superior Dehiscence Canal Syndrome (SCDS)?

Superior dehiscence canal syndrome is a rare condition of the inner ear that affects your balance and hearing. Surgery is typically used to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Some health conditions can impact your hearing and balance. One that you may have heard of is Meniere’s disease, which...
verywellhealth.com

Causes of Toenail Pain and Treatment Options

Toenail pain may seem like a minor concern, but in some cases, it can dramatically impact your ability to go about your day. While this type of pain may develop quickly after an injury, or trauma, it can also come on more gradually if an ingrown nail or an infection is to blame.

