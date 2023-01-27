Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Precision Neuroscience is making brain implants safer, smarter and reversible
In order to understand what’s going on in the brain, sometimes a EEG or MRI from outside it just isn’t enough — you need to really get in there. Implanted electrodes have been used for this purpose for a long time, and arrays of them in formation are used to collect information from multiple points within the cortex at the same time.
MedicalXpress
Study unexpectedly finds only 7 health symptoms directly related to 'long COVID'
In a new study, a team of University of Missouri researchers have made an unexpected discovery: People experiencing long-lasting effects from COVID-19—known as "long COVID" or post-COVID conditions—are susceptible to developing only seven health symptoms for up to a year following the infection. They are: fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.
Wegovy works. But here's what happens if you can't afford to keep taking the drug
The new weight-loss drugs can be life-changing for people facing health conditions worsened by obesity, but price and spotty insurance coverage may keep them out of reach.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
TechCrunch
Elon takes the stand, Akio Toyoda hands over the CEO keys and layoffs come for Waymo
It seems we can’t get through a week without discussing something related to Tesla. The company announced a new investment in its Nevada gigafactory and shared Q4 earnings (more on that later). But much of the attention was directed at the class-action securities fraud trial that kicked off earlier this month in San Francisco. Tesla shareholders who traded the company’s stock in the days after CEO Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet that stated funding was “secured” to take Tesla private at a potential value of $420 per share are suing the executive for billions of dollars in damages.
CNET
If You Have an Apple Watch, You Can Monitor Your Blood Pressure From Home
You already know how important it is to monitor your blood pressure on a daily basis if you're worried about high blood pressure or have hypertension. If you own an Apple Watch ($701 at Amazon), you already have a good starting point for tracking your blood pressure at home. Daily...
TechCrunch
Eazy Digital helps Southeast Asia’s small insurers digitize their operations
The Bangkok-based startup announced today it has raised $850,000 in an oversubscribed seed round led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club. Eazy Digital was founded last year by Haprem Doowa and Maethavee Sukul. Doowa was previously co-founder and CEO of...
TechCrunch
Put a (smart) ring on it: Movano on why its health wearable will put women first
In the crowded field of fitness wearables, where the mainstream heavy hitter of the Apple Watch heads up a very long tail of typically less pricey and/or more specialist activity tracking bracelets and bands all keen to claim their own patch of data-generating skin, it’s no small irony that differentiation at this point in the market’s run means designing a product to ‘target’ around half the population — as my colleague, TC’s hardware editor Brian Heater, dryly observed of Movano’s pitch for a smart ring called “Evie” last month.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?
I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
TechCrunch
Brazilian online grocery deliverer Diferente secures $3M to increase customers’ access to healthier food
Former James Delivery founder Eduardo Petrelli teamed up with Saulo Marti and Paulo Monçores to launch Diferente in early 2022 with a mission of making healthy foods accessible and to cut down on the 30% of the imperfect produce typically thrown away by grocery stores. To do this, the...
TechCrunch
Backed by Elevation Capital, Profit.co helps companies execute OKRs
Headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices in Singapore, India and Japan, Profit.co announced today it has raised $11 million led by Elevation Capital. The company says it has grown nine times in annual recurring revenue over the past two years. Profit.co’s SaaS platform is used by more than 1,100 customers in 25 countries, including Deckers Brand, Sandvik, Deriv, Singapore’s Open Government and Phoenix Rescue Mission.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Diagnosis and treatment: Manage dry eye with these tips
Physicians explain how winter exacerbates symptoms of disease. Two photos taken of a patient with dry eye which are currently treated with cyclosporine drops, omega 3 supplements, punctal plugs and amniotic membrane. (Images courtesy of James Kelly MD) Reviewed by James Kelly, MD, and Veronica Ramsarat, OD. Dry eye disease...
TechCrunch
Entocycle grabs $5 million for its insect breeding technology
That’s why Entocycle is raising another $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Climentum Capital, a European climate-focused VC firm. Lowercarbon Capital and ACE & Company are participating in the round as well. Teampact Ventures is also investing in Entocycle. This new French VC firm is...
This Brilliant $9 Amazon Gadget Prevents Water Damage and Tedious Sink Cleanups
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
TechCrunch
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
The London-based company currently operates in the U.K. selling monthly subscriptions for phones, tablets and laptops, and it plans to use the funding both to expand that list to a wider range of gadgets like e-bikes, as well as to continue investing in its tech, which includes an AI-based platform to assess risk for each sale, recommendation tech and a platform called “Raylo Pay” that is embedded by third-party merchants for Raylo to power leasing services for them.
TechCrunch
Teal unwraps $8.8M to build out a telehealth platform for women — starting with cervical cancer screening
The February 2020-founded San Francisco-based startup’s first product will be a service that supports women to collect their own sample for cervical cancer screening in the comfort of their own home. It wants to tackle the problem of women not getting screened — either because the traditional route of...
Medical News Today
Pituitary tumor headache location and symptoms
The pituitary gland is a small gland that sits behind the bridge of the nose, beneath the brain. Tumors around this gland may cause various types of headaches, but they often cause pain in the forehead. This information comes from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. pituitary tumors are benign,...
TechCrunch
Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall
“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
Healthline
What Is Superior Dehiscence Canal Syndrome (SCDS)?
Superior dehiscence canal syndrome is a rare condition of the inner ear that affects your balance and hearing. Surgery is typically used to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Some health conditions can impact your hearing and balance. One that you may have heard of is Meniere’s disease, which...
verywellhealth.com
Causes of Toenail Pain and Treatment Options
Toenail pain may seem like a minor concern, but in some cases, it can dramatically impact your ability to go about your day. While this type of pain may develop quickly after an injury, or trauma, it can also come on more gradually if an ingrown nail or an infection is to blame.
Comments / 0