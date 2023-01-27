Where Texas signees land in the final On3 consensus update

On paper, the Texas Longhorns have an incredible 2023 recruiting class. Scouting authorities came to that conclusion after months to years of scouting numerous recruits.

Following the 247Sports recruiting rankings update, the On3 consensus compiled its final ranking. The consensus took in scouting grades from four major recruiting publications. Those included 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 Sports.

There’s strength in numbers in scouting as multiple scouting reports help build an informed opinion. While there are instances where an assistant like Tom Herman stands on the table for a prospect like Joe Burrow, there is merit in seeing how a majority of scouts view individual players.

Nobody needs to stand on the table to defend the Longhorns’ top prospect in the 2023 class. Arch Manning makes the list as the No. 1 player in the country according to the consensus.

Here’s a look at Texas players who rank in the Top 300 of the combined rankings.

1

Arch Manning - No. 1 (five-star plus)

2

Anthony Hill - No. 16 (five-star)

3

Cedric Baxter - No. 30 (five-star)

4

Johntay Cook - No. 31 (five-star)

5

Malik Muhammad - No. 49

6

Derek Williams - No. 62

7

Ryan Niblett - No. 66

8

Jelani McDonald - No. 78

10

DeAndre Moore - No. 110

11

Tausili Akana - No. 131

12

Derion Gullette - No. 140