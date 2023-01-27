ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, IA

KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 31st, 2023

(Des Moines) -- A key senator is proposing new restrictions for commercially owned solar installations placed on farmland. Senate Ag Committee chairman Dan Zumbach says the goal is to establish limits on how close solar arrays may be to property lines, farm buildings and homes. Zumbach says most people in rural Iowa who live near solar panels don't like what they look like when they're placed in a pasture or corn field. Representatives for utilities and developers say requiring solar arrays to be 12-hundred feet from a residence of livestock facility would be a project killer. The Iowa Farm Bureau supports regulations for large-scale solar arrays, but warns the bill as currently written would prohibit farmers from reducing electricity costs by putting solar panels on barns or livestock confinements.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints

Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday. Those animals include coyotes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons and skunks. The new legislation — House File 118, introduced by Dean Fisher, a Garwin Republican — follows a significant increase […] The post New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments

(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
CLARINDA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass

GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee has elected a former state senator who lost a 2020 congressional race by six votes as its chairwoman. Rita Hart was also the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Hart says her focus is squarely on helping Democrats win elections again, but Hart says she's under no illusion it will be easy as Iowa Republicans secured significant wins in 2022. Hart, who has been the leader of Clinton County Democrats for the past year, is a former teacher who lives on a farm near Wheatland. Hart's election came in hour four of a sometimes turbulent meeting of the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee on Saturday. The meeting was held online, via Zoom, and took more than an hour to tally the 49 votes cast in the race for chair.
IOWA STATE
casinonewsdaily.com

One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land

Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
MARQUETTE, IA
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6

Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Black reacts to Governor Parson's address

(Chillicothe) -- Reactions are still coming in from KMAland Missouri lawmakers regarding initiatives laid out by Governor Mike Parson earlier this month. Among the priorities outlined by Parson in his annual State of the State Address was an investment into the state's childcare system. Among other things, Parson proposes the establishment of three new childcare tax credits and an additional $78 million increase in childcare subsidy rates for providers across the state. State Senator Rusty Black, who represents Missouri's 12th Senate District, covering the majority of northwest Missouri, says he strongly supports bolstering the industry.
MISSOURI STATE
98.1 KHAK

How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?

How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
IOWA STATE

