6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A key senator is proposing new restrictions for commercially owned solar installations placed on farmland. Senate Ag Committee chairman Dan Zumbach says the goal is to establish limits on how close solar arrays may be to property lines, farm buildings and homes. Zumbach says most people in rural Iowa who live near solar panels don't like what they look like when they're placed in a pasture or corn field. Representatives for utilities and developers say requiring solar arrays to be 12-hundred feet from a residence of livestock facility would be a project killer. The Iowa Farm Bureau supports regulations for large-scale solar arrays, but warns the bill as currently written would prohibit farmers from reducing electricity costs by putting solar panels on barns or livestock confinements.
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints
Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday. Those animals include coyotes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons and skunks. The new legislation — House File 118, introduced by Dean Fisher, a Garwin Republican — follows a significant increase […] The post New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
Nebraska, Iowa governors sign joint letter in opposition to new WOTUS rule
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds join 23 other governors in signing a letter to Joe Biden condemning a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the revised definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS). WOTUS is described...
Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been place in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) after the owner notified them that they were unable and/or unwilling to continue operating. On January 23rd, the owner of Blue...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee has elected a former state senator who lost a 2020 congressional race by six votes as its chairwoman. Rita Hart was also the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Hart says her focus is squarely on helping Democrats win elections again, but Hart says she's under no illusion it will be easy as Iowa Republicans secured significant wins in 2022. Hart, who has been the leader of Clinton County Democrats for the past year, is a former teacher who lives on a farm near Wheatland. Hart's election came in hour four of a sometimes turbulent meeting of the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee on Saturday. The meeting was held online, via Zoom, and took more than an hour to tally the 49 votes cast in the race for chair.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land
Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Passes CySim out of Full Committee
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen has assigned a group of bills to the Economic Growth and Technology Committee members, and those subcommittees are going on now. Sorensen says a few bills out of full committee include CySim, or the Cybersecurity Simulation bill, that would appropriate state funds...
Black reacts to Governor Parson's address
(Chillicothe) -- Reactions are still coming in from KMAland Missouri lawmakers regarding initiatives laid out by Governor Mike Parson earlier this month. Among the priorities outlined by Parson in his annual State of the State Address was an investment into the state's childcare system. Among other things, Parson proposes the establishment of three new childcare tax credits and an additional $78 million increase in childcare subsidy rates for providers across the state. State Senator Rusty Black, who represents Missouri's 12th Senate District, covering the majority of northwest Missouri, says he strongly supports bolstering the industry.
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
