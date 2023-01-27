(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee has elected a former state senator who lost a 2020 congressional race by six votes as its chairwoman. Rita Hart was also the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Hart says her focus is squarely on helping Democrats win elections again, but Hart says she's under no illusion it will be easy as Iowa Republicans secured significant wins in 2022. Hart, who has been the leader of Clinton County Democrats for the past year, is a former teacher who lives on a farm near Wheatland. Hart's election came in hour four of a sometimes turbulent meeting of the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee on Saturday. The meeting was held online, via Zoom, and took more than an hour to tally the 49 votes cast in the race for chair.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO