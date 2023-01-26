Read full article on original website
‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it
"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
Washington Examiner
Unhinged: Stanford student facing backlash for reading a book
Today’s a day that ends in y, so, naturally, we’re facing yet another instance of campus insanity run amok. The latest example comes courtesy of Stanford University, where a student is in hot water for simply reading a controversial book. The book in question was Hitler’s autobiography, Mein...
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
The best job in America is still in tech, and it pays $120,000 a year
Layoffs and long hours be damned: Tech workers still have some of the best jobs in America, U.S. News & World Report finds.
University ridiculed after telling students Jane Austen is offensive
A university has been criticised for “infantilising” students by issuing trigger warnings on a Jane Austen novel.The 1817 classic novel Northanger Abbey has been given a “gender stereotyping” warning at the University of Greenwich, leading to the accusation that students are being “coddled”.Northanger Abbey follows a young woman, Catherine Morland, as she comes of age in Regency Britain. It is a satire that wryly mocks gender roles in literature written by men.At one point in the book, Austen comments on women having to feign being stupid to please men, writing that “a woman especially, if she has the misfortune of knowing...
Psychology Says: People can die of a socio-cultural death
An incredible amount of research is done in psychology. We all know the conclusion of some studies, just think of the Asch experiment into conformity or the Stanford Prison experiment. But do you already know these facts?
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
psychologytoday.com
A Single Practice to Transform and Potentially Extend Life
The health benefits of meditation are innumerable including potentially increasing one's lifespan. Eliminating what the Buddhists call monkey mind is a surefire way to become more present to your life. Higher social standing, once measured by leisure, is now measured by busyness. I have a confession: I once was a...
Futurism
89 Percent of College Students Admit to Using ChatGPT for Homework, Study Claims
Educators are battling a new reality: easily accessible AI that allows students to take immense shortcuts in their education — and as it turns out, many appear to already be cheating with abandon. Online course provider Study.com asked 1,000 students over the age of 18 about the use of...
dallasexpress.com
Poll | DISD Parents Want More Transparency
A recent poll conducted by The Dallas Express found that a majority of the parents and guardians surveyed who have children attending Dallas Independent School District (DISD) want more transparency from the troubled administration. Participants were asked, “Do you support more transparency for your local school district?”. Respondents were...
Publisher Investigates After Anti-Vax Professor’s Study Reaches Scientific Journal
A scientific journal publisher has launched an investigation to see how an economics professor known for his anti-vax sentiments published a study in the journal that claimed a potential 280,000 people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Professor Mark Skidmore conducted an online study in December 2021 that asked people whether they knew of anyone who had an adverse reaction to a COVID vaccine. Of the 612 people who said they did (out of 2,840 participants), 57 people claimed they knew of someone who died from the jab, which Skidmore then applied to the entire U.S. population to reach the 280,000 figure. The study, which has been shared by prominent anti-vaxxers online, was funded by someone with the same name as a former George H.W. Bush official who has shared anti-lockdown sentiments and published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases. The investigation may result in “editorial action,” publisher Springer Nature told the Daily Mail.Read it at Daily Mail
America’s Fever of Workaholism Is Finally Breaking
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.One of the weirdest economic stories of the past half century is what happened to rich Americans—and especially rich American men—at work.In general, poor people work more than wealthy people. This story is consistent across countries (for example, people in Cambodia work much more than people in Switzerland) and across time (for example, Germans in the 1950s worked almost twice as much as they do today).But starting in the 1980s in...
Academic Freedom Group Decries Black Professor’s ‘Racist’ Firing
An association dedicated to defending “academic freedom” in higher education condemned a public university this week for dismissing a Black professor who reported he was a target of systemic racial discrimination—and claims he was fired in retaliation.In a blistering assessment released Monday, the American Association of University Professors found that Indiana University Northwest unjustly terminated Mark McPhail without “adequate cause” and did not give him due process before the firing.“The [Indiana University Northwest] administration’s summary actions to suspend Professor McPhail from service, drastically reduce his salary, and, subsequently, dismiss him from his tenured appointment were effected [SIC] in violation of...
Learned Helplessness Simplified — Understanding and Overcoming the Phenomenon
Learned helplessness is a psychological phenomenon in which a person experiences a sense of powerlessness and a belief that they are unable to control events affecting their life. This can occur after repeated exposure to aversive events which they perceive as uncontrollable, leading them to feel hopeless and passive in future situations. It results in a reduced effort to escape or avoid negative situations, and decreased motivation and ability to take control of their environment.
3 lessons about happiness learned from an 80-year Harvard study
What is the secret to living a happy life? Well, the longest-running study on human happiness has revealed the three key factors to maintaining a successful and fulfilled existence – and no, it doesn’t involve money.A new book, titled The Good Life, is based on an 80-year-long study conducted by the Harvard Study of Adult Development at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The study, which is now led by professors Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, began in 1938 when researchers set out to learn what makes a life meaningful.In the 1930s, the study recruited 724 participants, some of...
