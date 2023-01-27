ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MyWabashValley.com

Everything Wrong With Rules Analysts Was on Display During NFL Championship Games

From overuse to defending refs at all costs, rules analysts hurt NFL broadcasts. 1. “The rules analyst job is the most overrated thing to ever happen in sports broadcasting.”. I wrote that in Traina Thoughts two weeks ago. After watching the AFC and NFC championship games Sunday, I can...
MyWabashValley.com

Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Tore His UCL in NFC Title Game

The final pick of the 2022 draft led San Francisco to within a win of the Super Bowl. Even with their 2023 season over, quarterback injuries continue to haunt the 49ers. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy will miss six months after tearing his UCL in the 49ers’ 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship on Sunday, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyWabashValley.com

Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency

After past rumblings about connections between Miami and the star QB, the two sides don’t seem destined for a partnership in 2023. As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins.

