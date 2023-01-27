Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet
If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Weird Rainbow Clouds Appear in Sky
"I opened the door of the room and saw this show in the sky," photographer Rebecca Paviola told Newsweek. "It looked like a painting!"
Green comet will pass Earth. Here's how and when you can see it
No. It's not the latest Marvel superhero to get signed to a movie deal. On Feb. 1-2, Comet C/2022 E3 or Comet ZTF or the "Green Comet,” will make its closest pass by the Earth and thus will be visible to the naked eye. The comet, discovered less than a year ago, is currently visible with telescopes and other visual aids in the constellation Draco. By the end of the month, it should be visible near Polaris, more commonly called the North Star. And if you want catch a glimpse of ZTF for yourself, gaze north after sunset and look for the green haze.
The inner core of the Earth has just stopped spinning.
The spin of Earth's inner core has slowed down and "paused." Scientists think this happens about every 70 years or so when the core starts to spin in a different direction.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Forget ‘man on the moon.’ There’s a bear on Mars — and these NASA photos prove it
NASA scientists looked down at the surface of Mars and saw a bear’s face staring back at them. How did that happen?. “A Bear on Mars?” the team at NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter out of the University of Arizona’s Lunar & Planetary Laboratory asked in a Jan. 25 news release of the image, which the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) captured Dec. 12.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
msn.com
Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable
Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
Comments / 10