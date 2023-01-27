Read full article on original website
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Paul Lynde: The Complex Life, Tremendous Talent, and Tragic Death of the "Bewitched" and "Hollywood Squares" Star
He's best known for his unique voice, and for benchmark stand-out performances on TV's Bewitched and The Hollywood Squares. But Paul Lynde was one complicated human being.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a Love Story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which projects are going to become the best movies and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his ’70s fame.
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Jeff Beck Cried When Jimmy Page Played Led Zeppelin’s Version of ‘You Shook Me’ and it Have Been Because Zep’s Version Is Far Better
Jimmy Page played Led Zeppelin's version of "You Shook Me," Jeff Beck cried, and it could have been because Page's band outdid him.
George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"
George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Drops the Winston Collection
While surprising the golf world with unexpected collaborations of late with adidas and Girl Skateboards, Malbon Golf has shown an ability to focus on multiple things at once. And the new Winston Collection is evidence of that, as the LA brand follows up on the recent Morning Mist and First Frost offerings.
Why The Beatles Left in a Curse Word at the End of ‘Hey Jude’
If you listen close enough, there is a curse word hidden in ‘Hey Jude,’ which The Beatles left in, even after discovering the word was in the track
hypebeast.com
Last Pick Unveils Elevated Take on Classic Silhouettes With Latest Collection
Since hosting “The Residency” pop-up last year, Last Pick has been working on its latest collection, continuing its intricate garment-by-garment design process. Possessing an ethos rooted in crafting timeless pieces reinterpreted for a modern wardrobe — Last Pick’s values champion the idea that the pieces bought will be the last garment needed in the wearer’s rotation, with each product fitting together to create a full look. Built to last, and designed to be passed down, the brand’s staggered drops don’t adhere to the standard fashion calendar, a strategy that continues to be a staple approach throughout its releases.
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
hypebeast.com
Aries and Juicy Couture’s First Ever Collaboration Pays Homage to the "Rhinestoned Cowboys"
Aries and Juicy Couture have just presented a brand new collaborative capsule — and it takes inspiration from the classic sex, drugs, and rock’n'roll lifestyle of Los Angeles. Entitled the “Rhinestoned Cowboys” collection, the sexy collaboration follows Aries’ recent link-up with Mia Khalifa on their new photo zine....
John Lennon on the Moment He Knew the Beatles ‘Hit It Big’
The Beatles weren't always the cause of 'Beatlemania.' Here's what John Lennon said of the rock band's success and when he knew they made it.
Behind the Band Name: Stone Temple Pilots (STP)
First introduced in 1954, STP became the go-to for various automotive lubricants and motor oil products in America. Still in business today, its oval-shaped company logo with “STP” capitalized in white and patriotically surrounded by red and blue, remains an iconic symbol of car care. Inspired by those...
hypebeast.com
Björk Unveils 2023 "Cornucopia" Tour Dates
Björk is bringing her famed “Cornucopia” show around the world this year. The artist announced a series of dates for her world tour, which follows a four-date residency in Perth, Australia and several shows in Japan in March, as well as her Coachella sets in April. The engagement kicks off September 1 in Lisbon, Portugal and will see her perform in places like Paris, Milan, Hamburg and Zurich before closing it out in Bordeaux, France in early December.
The Beach Boys’ ‘409’ — The Car That Inspired the ‘Surfin’ Safari’ Hit
The Beach Boys had an affinity for cars, singing about them in 'Fun, Fun, Fun,' and '409.' Here's what we know about the 'Surfin' Safari' original track.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles To Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was officially announced on Sunday evening, during the AFC Championship game on CBS. Styles will appear on the Recording Academy’s stage alongside previously-announced acts, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
The Paul McCartney Song that Was Rejected by Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra had a lot of influence on Paul McCartney’s songwriting, but he later rejected a song that McCartney wrote for him
