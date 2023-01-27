Read full article on original website
reviewofoptometry.com
Conjunctival Vessel Density Correlates with Ocular Redness
Compared with vessel diameter index and fractal dimension, vessel density demonstrated the strongest correlation to validated bulbar redness scales in this study. Photo: Julie Tyler, OD, and Melissa Tawa, OD. Click image to enlarge. A common sign that often prompts patients to seek care, ocular redness is typically associated with...
Study Identifies Clinical Signs of Atypical Angle Closure
It’s commonly understood that patients with deeper anterior chambers are least likely to develop angle closure, and this is in fact borne out by epidemiological studies. However, in the rare case when a patient with a longer axial length is at risk for angle closure, key clinical indicators include a thick peripheral iris, smaller anterior chamber width and larger lens vault. So says a recent study that investigated the anterior segment characteristics of primary angle-closure disease (PACD) in patients with long, medium and short axial length (AL).
Length of Sleep Might Yield Clues to Eye Disorder Risk
Long sleep duration was significantly associated with the risk of DR, and short sleep duration was significantly associated with the risk of cataract. Photo: Bruce Mars on Unsplash. Inappropriate sleep duration has already been defined as a modifiable risk factor for several health outcomes at the population level, including diabetes,...
