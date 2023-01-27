It’s commonly understood that patients with deeper anterior chambers are least likely to develop angle closure, and this is in fact borne out by epidemiological studies. However, in the rare case when a patient with a longer axial length is at risk for angle closure, key clinical indicators include a thick peripheral iris, smaller anterior chamber width and larger lens vault. So says a recent study that investigated the anterior segment characteristics of primary angle-closure disease (PACD) in patients with long, medium and short axial length (AL).

