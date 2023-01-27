ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close

Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
How long will gas prices keep rising in NJ?

🚗 Gas prices stabilized in New Jersey over the weekend. ⬆ Many predict high demand will keep prices high, for now. 💲 China is a main reason we keep seeing prices rise. After rising daily for weeks, gas prices took a pause over the weekend in New Jersey.
Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey

I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
NJ Top News Stories for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

