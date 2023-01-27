CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for an Ogemaw County woman who was last seen on Jan. 9 ended with the tragic discovery of her body over the weekend. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says searchers found the body of 34-year-old Sara Burns on Saturday in the Leota area, which is along the Muskegon River in the northern part of the county.

CLARE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO