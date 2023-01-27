ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Comments / 2

Related
abc12.com

Missing Ogemaw County woman found dead in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for an Ogemaw County woman who was last seen on Jan. 9 ended with the tragic discovery of her body over the weekend. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says searchers found the body of 34-year-old Sara Burns on Saturday in the Leota area, which is along the Muskegon River in the northern part of the county.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
wbrn.com

Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30

At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing woman found dead in wooded area

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Female driver involved in rollover crash on New Millpond Road

Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller is reminding residents to buckle up and be careful when traveling on area roads now that we have gotten ice and snow following a rollover crash Saturday. Deputies say it happened on New Millpond road south of 15 Mile road. The 53-year old female driver...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
SPARTA, MI
townbroadcast.com

Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr

A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy