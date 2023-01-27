Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Missing Ogemaw County woman found dead in Clare County
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for an Ogemaw County woman who was last seen on Jan. 9 ended with the tragic discovery of her body over the weekend. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says searchers found the body of 34-year-old Sara Burns on Saturday in the Leota area, which is along the Muskegon River in the northern part of the county.
Fox17
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30
At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing woman found dead in wooded area
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.
Fox17
Search exposes Kent County deputy to cocaine, receives 4 Narcan doses
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County deputy was exposed to cocaine while conducting a search Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the deputy found a pouch containing an unknown substance while transporting a drunk driving suspect to the Kent County Jail. We’re told he...
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
wbrn.com
Female driver involved in rollover crash on New Millpond Road
Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller is reminding residents to buckle up and be careful when traveling on area roads now that we have gotten ice and snow following a rollover crash Saturday. Deputies say it happened on New Millpond road south of 15 Mile road. The 53-year old female driver...
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
Man sentenced for grabbing child near Grand Haven
A man has been sentenced for grabbing an 8-year-old girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven in 2021.
townbroadcast.com
Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr
A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
3 injured in Ottawa County crash after driver loses control on slushy road
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Three people were injured Friday, Jan. 27 after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle on a snowy road and crashed into another car. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:21 p.m. to the crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to a news release.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
Three hospitalized following Georgetown Twp. crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.
Mecosta Co. deputies respond to early morning accident
Deputies in Mecosta County were on the scene of a rollover accident early Saturday morning. The crash happened on New Millpond Road south of 15 Mile Road
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
Comments / 2