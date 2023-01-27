Read full article on original website
Reeds Spring School breaks ground at Table Rock Career Center
The groundbreaking on a new building, which will help further the education of area students, took place in Reeds Spring on Friday, Jan. 27. Gibson Technical Center will move its classes to the new Table Rock Career Center upon completion of the building. GTC, is currently located in the oldest building in the Reeds Spring School District, founded in 1974. While GTC is located in Reeds Spring, it focuses on career technical education and serves 11 school districts in Stone, Taney and Christian counties including: Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Galena, Forsyth, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, and Spokane.
Branson hosting job fair and open house
The city of Branson is inviting residents to get to know their city staff and to apply for open positions. An open house and job fair will take place at Branson City Hall on Monday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Representatives from all 13 city departments and elected officials will be in attendance to answer questions about city government and show residents open jobs with the city.
Branson Police hold annual awards banquet
The Branson Police Department hosted their 3rd Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to honor officers, staff, and community members for outstanding service in 2022. The ceremony was hosted by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office provided police protection for...
Hollister releases 'Top 5' list
Hollister city officials want to keep the local community in the loop by giving the public a monthly update on the various aspects of city happenings. Each month, Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss will release a “Top 5 Things to Know” list with information ranging from finances to construction projects and everything in-between. The list will feature categories including city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and what is next.
Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
Share a Heart Campaign to help local families of ill, injured children
Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald's Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, contributors are given an opportunity to enter a social media contest, holding their signed heart...
Table Rock Art Guild to host open house Saturday
The Table Rock Art Guild will host an art community meet and greet next month. TRAG is hosting an open to the public meet-and-greet event for the Table Rock Lake area on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their gallery, located at 11016 State Highway 76, in Branson West. The event will have original art on display including oil and acrylic paintings by Debbie Kraft. The event will also host a unique presentation of rolled paper, jewelry collages and art puzzles by Branson Artist Gayle Page.
Legends in Concert Branson to open for 2023 season
Legends in Concert in Branson is opening for the 2023 show season this weekend at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. For the dawn of the new year, the spring lineup of performances will include tributes to Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Willie Nelson, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley. This line-up of tribute entertainers will perform from Friday, Feb. 3, to Tuesday, May 23.
Weekly Fast Break
As winter weather hit last week many games were postponed but by the end of the week several area schools hit the court. The Forsyth Panthers took home the win against Hartville in the Mountain Grove Championship Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Panthers were behind the Eagles at the...
