The groundbreaking on a new building, which will help further the education of area students, took place in Reeds Spring on Friday, Jan. 27. Gibson Technical Center will move its classes to the new Table Rock Career Center upon completion of the building. GTC, is currently located in the oldest building in the Reeds Spring School District, founded in 1974. While GTC is located in Reeds Spring, it focuses on career technical education and serves 11 school districts in Stone, Taney and Christian counties including: Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Galena, Forsyth, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, and Spokane.

REEDS SPRING, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO