Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi taps newest regional distribution center in Alabama to fuel Southeastern growth
Aldi’s presence in the Gulf Coast area is getting bigger. The discount grocer on Tuesday unveiled its newest regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, as part of the planned store openings in the region through 2023. As one of America’s fastest-growing grocers by store count, Aldi’s 564,000-square-foot...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill meant to lower costs for Michigan families
The recently passed legislation that Whitmer is signing Tuesday will invest in affordable housing, community revitalization, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Rapper who grew up in Lansing one of 3 reported missing in Detroit
Kelly's mother tells 6 News that she got a voicemail from him letting her know he made it down safely to Detroit at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
UPMATTERS
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Michigan?
MICHIGAN (NEXSTAR) — With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?. It all depends on where you leave the vehicle running. Before the summer...
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com.
More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
Yahoo!
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Comments / 0