ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi taps newest regional distribution center in Alabama to fuel Southeastern growth

Aldi’s presence in the Gulf Coast area is getting bigger. The discount grocer on Tuesday unveiled its newest regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, as part of the planned store openings in the region through 2023. As one of America’s fastest-growing grocers by store count, Aldi’s 564,000-square-foot...
LOXLEY, AL
retailleader.com

Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open

Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Is it illegal to warm up your car in Michigan?

MICHIGAN (NEXSTAR) — With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?. It all depends on where you leave the vehicle running. Before the summer...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy