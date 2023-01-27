Read full article on original website
Reeds Spring School breaks ground at Table Rock Career Center
The groundbreaking on a new building, which will help further the education of area students, took place in Reeds Spring on Friday, Jan. 27. Gibson Technical Center will move its classes to the new Table Rock Career Center upon completion of the building. GTC, is currently located in the oldest building in the Reeds Spring School District, founded in 1974. While GTC is located in Reeds Spring, it focuses on career technical education and serves 11 school districts in Stone, Taney and Christian counties including: Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Galena, Forsyth, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, and Spokane.
School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
Branson hosting job fair and open house
The city of Branson is inviting residents to get to know their city staff and to apply for open positions. An open house and job fair will take place at Branson City Hall on Monday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Representatives from all 13 city departments and elected officials will be in attendance to answer questions about city government and show residents open jobs with the city.
Branson Police hold annual awards banquet
The Branson Police Department hosted their 3rd Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to honor officers, staff, and community members for outstanding service in 2022. The ceremony was hosted by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office provided police protection for...
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
Share a Heart Campaign to help local families of ill, injured children
Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald's Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, contributors are given an opportunity to enter a social media contest, holding their signed heart...
Table Rock Art Guild to host open house Saturday
The Table Rock Art Guild will host an art community meet and greet next month. TRAG is hosting an open to the public meet-and-greet event for the Table Rock Lake area on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their gallery, located at 11016 State Highway 76, in Branson West. The event will have original art on display including oil and acrylic paintings by Debbie Kraft. The event will also host a unique presentation of rolled paper, jewelry collages and art puzzles by Branson Artist Gayle Page.
Hollister releases 'Top 5' list
Hollister city officials want to keep the local community in the loop by giving the public a monthly update on the various aspects of city happenings. Each month, Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss will release a “Top 5 Things to Know” list with information ranging from finances to construction projects and everything in-between. The list will feature categories including city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and what is next.
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices
Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
Weekly Fast Break
As winter weather hit last week many games were postponed but by the end of the week several area schools hit the court. The Forsyth Panthers took home the win against Hartville in the Mountain Grove Championship Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Panthers were behind the Eagles at the...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
