Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.45 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.86 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Silicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported net income of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.
Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported profit of $206.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share. The airline posted revenue of $2.36 billion in...
ChampionX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $67.9 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share. The results surpassed...
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 4-Month Low, but Do Homebuyers Even Notice—or Care?
Mortgage rates are down again this week, which means things are looking up for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down 2 basis points to 6.13%, according to Freddie Mac, continuing a pattern of rates seesawing lower since topping 7% in the fall. In fact, mortgage rates are at their lowest levels since mid-September 2022.
