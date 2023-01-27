ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

Man, 32, Killed in Bushwick Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police. The chaos unfolded on Covert St. near Bushwick Ave. in Bushwick, with police responding to a 911 call of a man shot around 12:45 p.m., cops said. Lamel Murphy, 32, was shot in the chest and leg. Medics...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Missing Bed-Stuy Woman Found, Safe: Police

A missing Bed-Stuy woman was found the day after she was reported missing, police said. On Friday, Carmen Negron, 69, was reported missing to police, according to officials. Negron was last seen about a mile from her home at a DeKalb Avenue hamily health center around 5 p.m. […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was shot twice while riding the southbound N train in the area of Broadway and Canal Street early Saturday morning. Police said the train was approaching the Canal Street subway station at around 1:00 pm when a verbal dispute between the victim and an unknown male turned into a shooting. The unknown suspect fired his gun twice, striking the victim in the left arm and the torso. The male and a female accomplice exited the station and fled the scene. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. According The post Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Crown Heights Vape Store Robbers Pilfer Shop at Gunpoint

The armed crooks who robbed the Vape N Cloud store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Jan. 26, 2023. Police released dramatic video footage Saturday of Brooklyn armed robbers who pilfered items at gunpoint from a vaping shop earlier this week. Law enforcement sources said cameras caught images of the quartet...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry

NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals

NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and  Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing

NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
MANHATTAN, NY

