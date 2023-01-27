Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Make a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Related
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
As gruesome details emerge in court, ‘The Wanderers’ visit scene of crash that took life of pregnant 23-year-old woman on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Horrific details emerged in court days after a tragic crash on Hylan Boulevard took the life of a pregnant 23-year-old woman. Adriana Sylmetaj, of Great Kills, was killed in the early morning crash on Saturday after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in New Dorp.
Man, 26, found fatally shot inside SUV on Bronx street
Police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Bronx Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
bkreader.com
Man, 32, Killed in Bushwick Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police. The chaos unfolded on Covert St. near Bushwick Ave. in Bushwick, with police responding to a 911 call of a man shot around 12:45 p.m., cops said. Lamel Murphy, 32, was shot in the chest and leg. Medics...
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Man allegedly stabbed ex-lover in the abdomen on Staten Island: NYPD
STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Staten Island man allegedly stabbed his ex-lover while she was trying to get into her car on Wednesday, police said. The suspect slashed the woman, 33, in the abdomen with a knife as she opened her car door near Broad and Warren streets just after 12:30 a.m., according to […]
3 men stabbed in the Bronx; no arrests: police
Three men were stabbed during a confrontation in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.
bkreader.com
Missing Bed-Stuy Woman Found, Safe: Police
A missing Bed-Stuy woman was found the day after she was reported missing, police said. On Friday, Carmen Negron, 69, was reported missing to police, according to officials. Negron was last seen about a mile from her home at a DeKalb Avenue hamily health center around 5 p.m. […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was shot twice while riding the southbound N train in the area of Broadway and Canal Street early Saturday morning. Police said the train was approaching the Canal Street subway station at around 1:00 pm when a verbal dispute between the victim and an unknown male turned into a shooting. The unknown suspect fired his gun twice, striking the victim in the left arm and the torso. The male and a female accomplice exited the station and fled the scene. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. According The post Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver charged with DWI after woman thrown from car dies in Staten Island crash: NYPD
NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after a woman died when she was ejected from a car that crashed into a utility pole on Staten Island Saturday morning, police said. Adem Nikeziq, 30, was allegedly impaired when he was driving his white Dodge sedan southbound on […]
bkreader.com
Crown Heights Vape Store Robbers Pilfer Shop at Gunpoint
The armed crooks who robbed the Vape N Cloud store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Jan. 26, 2023. Police released dramatic video footage Saturday of Brooklyn armed robbers who pilfered items at gunpoint from a vaping shop earlier this week. Law enforcement sources said cameras caught images of the quartet...
Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry
NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals
NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing
NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Woman, 23, dies in crash on Hylan Boulevard Saturday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in New Dorp that left a 23-year-old woman dead. The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. at 2545 Hylan Blvd., police said. A 30-year-old male was operating a white Dodge sedan and was traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard when...
2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp that split car in half
Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment.
Woman, 23, killed in Staten Island crash that tore car in 2, driver arrested
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Staten Island that rent the car she was in in half early Saturday morning, according to police.
pix11.com
Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
Comments / 0