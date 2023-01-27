Read full article on original website
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Photo: Charles Oliveira Shows Off Impressive New Tattoo Before UFC Return
Charles Oliveira boasted his new back tattoo on social media. The former lightweight champion eyes fighting for the title this year. While ensuring that he will be a much better fighter when he steps back inside the Octagon, Charles Oliveira decided to have a massive tattoo on his back. It may not help his performance but undeniably, the new tat looks epic.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
MMAmania.com
Mike Perry named as backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout in Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are officially set to fight in a boxing bout on Feb. 25, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. It’s a bout that Paul has been trying to set up for two years with no success. Their first booking in Dec. 2021 was called off after Fury...
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Michael Chandler ‘Down’ For Conor McGregor Clash At The Ultimate Fighter
Michael Chandler discussed a potential TUF matchup against Conor McGregor. “Iron” is open to fighting “The Notorious” even at 170. Michael Chandler just laughed off Tony Ferguson’s claim that he will be coaching at The Ultimate Fighter against Conor McGregor and said it’s a no-brainer that he’s more deserving to face “The Notorious.”
MMAmania.com
Pic: UFC 283’s Johnny Walker packs on ridiculous 43 pounds in just one week
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker, is coming off a first round technical knockout of Paul Craig at UFC 283 (watch highlights), which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023. One week after the 205-pound combatant successfully weighed in for...
Bisping Alleges Current Fighters Still Use Vaseline Days Before The Fight For Unfair Advantage Despite Rule Change
Michael Bisping said he had been told by some present-day fighters about how they use Vaseline to their advantage. “The Count” narrated when did the UFC banned Vaseline during fights. While recapping the five times the UFC was forced to do an instant change in rules, Michael Bisping revealed...
Jorge Masvidal Claims Conor McGregor Turned Down Fight Against Him, Eyeing Leon Edwards
Jorge Masvidal apparently tried to make a fight with Conor McGregor happen – but the Irishman seemingly turned it down. Masvidal hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since his loss to Colby Covington last year, marking his third-straight defeat inside the Octagon. Now, “Gamebred” is preparing to return to fighting action against Gilbert Burns this April.
Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA
Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
MMA Fighting
Video: Ciryl Gane goes ‘Mission Impossible’ on Jon Jones for UFC 285 promo
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a mission – to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss. Gane released his own promo for his UFC 285 headliner against former light heavyweight kingpin Jones and borrowed the soundtrack for the latest installment of Mission Impossible. Gane welcomes back...
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
Khamzat Chimaev And Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son Train Together
Khamzat Chimaev seems to have one-up his relationship with Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s son by taking him to Thailand. Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has on occasion seemed to be keeping questionable company. The number three ranked UFC welterweight has been seen on multiple occasions rubbing elbows with Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and has a close relationship with his son Ali Kadyrov. Now that relationship seems to be progressing as Chimaev recently posted a picture of himself and Ali together training at the well-known Muay Thai gym, Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.
MiddleEasy
