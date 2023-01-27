ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVW

Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl

(NEXSTAR) – After ousting the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona next month. It was the Eagles that punched their ticket first on Sunday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTVW

Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
BUFFALO, NY
WTVW

49ers Backup QB Josh Johnson Ruled Out After Brock Purdy Injury

The 49ers are in a world of hurt at quarterback in the most important game of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco quarterback Josh Johnson was thrown into the fire in Sunday’s NFC title game after starter Brock Purdy injured his elbow on the first offensive possession of the game for the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTVW

Urban Meyer Says He Has ’No Desire’ to Return to Coaching

He was also asked if he would have done anything differently while coaching the Jaguars. Urban Meyer’s tenure as an NFL coach went just as bad as it possibly could in 2021 and since being fired from the Jaguars he has returned to work for Fox as an analyst. But in a recent interview, he was asked if he has any desire to return to the sidelines or if he would have done anything differently in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

