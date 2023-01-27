U.S. retailers face supply chain challenges every year, but for the most part, they are predictable and familiar. Unfortunately, this has not been the case since 2020, when the global pandemic sent shockwaves through the supply chain; and we are still feeling the ripple effects today. Retailers would have loved to have experienced the everyday holiday stresses of ensuring enough goods can get on shelves for ravenous shoppers. But instead, they faced a possible recession, transportation uncertainty and many other issues on the horizon.

