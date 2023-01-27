Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Come To The Beach With MeSarah RoseLaguna Beach, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beach
One man was killed when another man driving at high speeds crashed into him in Long Beach Sunday morning. Long Beach officers responded to reports of traffic collision with injuries near Mongolia Ave & Hill St just after 4am.
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
newsantaana.com
Learn how to avoid identify theft in Orange County
(Santa Ana, Calif.) Orange County Chairman Donald P. Wagner and Treasurer Shari Freidenrich are kicking off Identity Theft Awareness Week by urging Orange County residents to take steps to safeguard their personal information. Identity Theft Awareness Week formally runs nationwide from January 30 through February 3, 2023 aiming to draw attention both to the ways that fraudsters operate and how to minimize the likelihood of becoming a victim. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2021.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Costa Mesa police investigate alleged racially charged traffic stop
The Costa Mesa police department has launched an investigation after a 22-year-old man from San Diego alleged an officer used racially-charged language during a traffic stop last week.
NBC Los Angeles
Bruce's Beach Officially Sold Back to LA County for $20 Million
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA county becomes official Monday in a culmination of a victory won after a long fight to return the beach back to its owners. As this sale becomes official, critics say the Bruce’s had every right to do what...
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
Single-engine plane crashes during forced landing in French Valley
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport today as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The post Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting appeared first on KYMA.
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
Costa Mesa police launch investigation into alleged racial profiling
The Costa Mesa police department has launched an investigation after a 22-year-old man from San Diego alleged an officer used racially-charged language during a traffic stop last week. The driver Abdullahi Aden, who is Black, said he was pulled over for having tinted windows near South Coast Plaza. Aden didn't have his license with him so he gave the officer his license number. The 22-year-old said the officer wanted to search his car which he refused. A passenger in Aden's car taped the interaction and posted it on TikTok. During the stop, Aden mentioned that he went to the "No. 1 public...
Comments / 0