GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO