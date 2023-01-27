ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police responds to tragic death of Tyre Nichols

STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
41nbc.com

Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
MACON, GA
baldwin2k.com

Sheriff Massee sounds off on Tyre Nichols incident

Like many sheriffs around the country, Baldwin County's Bill Massee broke the "blue wall of silence" back in the spring of 2020 following the George Floyd murder. Wrote Massee at the time:. It doesn't matter why he was arrested nor what crime he is accused of committing. It doesn't matter...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

