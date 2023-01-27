Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
It's On: Bally Sports RSNs Headed for Bankruptcy
Restructuring of Sinclair Broadcast's floundering Diamond Sports Group will see its largest creditors become owners ... and the RSNs' pro team partners bracing for a huge financial hit. Culminating perhaps the biggest financial disaster in sports media history, Diamond Sports Group, the heavily indebted subsidiary that manages Sinclair Broadcast Group's...
msn.com
Three seconds of audio could end up costing Fox $500,000
And that, kids, is why we don't play the Emergency Alert System tone on TV. Despite being a well-known illegal sound that many film and television productions have been fined over, US media titan Fox stands accused of playing the Emergency Alert System attention tone to promote an NFL show on dozens of TV channels.…
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Comcast Keeps Raising Fees, Here's What Xfinity Customers Will Pay
The cable and internet giant advertises one price, then tacks on a stack of mandatory extra fees.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
NBC Chicago
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Bad News for Comcast Could Be Good News for Roku
Advertisers will follow viewers to their favorite entertainment platforms.
Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement
Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
Giants sign former World Series Champion
The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement
MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed
FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
Comcast and Charter Have to Address This ... and Soon
The high-speed internet industry's growth is grinding to a screeching halt.
Radio Ink
Mike Francesca, Chris Russo to Reunite on ESPN
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo will reunite with his WFAN (660 AM) counterpart Mike Francesca during a special broadcast of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, February 1. Russo and Francesca hosted the famous Mike & the Mad Dog program on WFAN in New York City from 1989 to 2008, quickly becoming one of the most-listened to sports discussion shows on broadcast radio in that market. The program ended when Russo signed an agreement for a show and a channel on Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) in 2008.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
theScore
Report: NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL told teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will come in at $224.8 million, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The figure represents a jump of over $16 million from the 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million. It's the second consecutive year the cap has increased, though the dip from 2020 to 2021 was a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Hampshire Inventor Will Appear on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ With Mark Cuban
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mark Cuban, meet Laura Lady. This weekend, the latter, an entrepreneur who lives in Webster, New Hampshire, will try to impress Cuban and the other Sharks...
Everything Wrong With Rules Analysts Was on Display During NFL Championship Games
From overuse to defending refs at all costs, rules analysts hurt NFL broadcasts.
