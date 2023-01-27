Read full article on original website
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
Easy Peanut Butter Truffles
These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Homemade flour tortillas
Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce
This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Julia’s Crunchy Crumbed Fish With Cos Salad + Yoghurt Tartare
Julia’s Crunchy Crumbed Fish With Cos Salad + Yoghurt Tartare. This recipe is one the best things to make in the summertime. It’s not only a crowd favourite, but also rather quick to put together and incredibly satisfying to eat. It has the ability to make you feel like you’re still on summer holidays, even if you’re already back at the office!
Secret Ingredient Chocolate Pudding
See if your guests can figure out the secret ingredient!. 2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted (works best with ripe avocadoes that don’t have brown discolorations. 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder. ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. ¼ teaspoon...
Air Fryer Breakfast Banana Split
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you need a quick and healthy breakfast, you’ll love this six-minute Air Fryer Breakfast Banana Split!. With just five ingredients, this delicious Air Fryer Banana Split tastes like you’re having dessert for breakfast. The bananas are baked in the air fryer and topped with yogurt, maple syrup, cinnamon, and pecans. If you want to make this easy banana breakfast for kids, add some sprinkles and a cherry! These Baked Bananas, Banana Foster-Topped French Toast, and Banana Foster Crepes are some more yummy banana recipes to try. And of course if you need more air fryer recipes I have so many recipes to choose from!
Sous Vide Beef Brisket with Ancho Chili Sauce
Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 128 degrees F (53 degrees C) and allow water bath to come up to temperature. While water heats, trim excess fat from the fat cap of the brisket to about 1/4 inch. Do not remove all the...
