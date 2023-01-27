ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion

It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ruled that several students who got sick at a Beaver County elementary school right before winter break likely had Norovirus.That's the result of an investigation into the illnesses that took place at Hopewell Area Elementary School.Last month, the district superintendent said there was a day where around 30 students went home and sick and another 130 were absent. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdiy.org

NJ Bar Association Pans Proposal to Raise Retirement Age for Judges

New Jersey is in desperate need of judges. There are dozens of vacancies in Superior Court, where most everyday cases are handled. A state Senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age of judges from 70 to 75. But the plan is being panned by the state Bar Association. WHYY's Kenneth Burns reports.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

