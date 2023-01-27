Read full article on original website
Counties Ask State Lawmakers to Keep Mental Health, 911 Services, and Elections Front and Center
Pennsylvania county commissioners are outlining a handful of policy goals they want state lawmakers to tackle in the next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has details. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/26/23)
Claim That PA Climate Program Was Unlawfully Delayed Is Moot, Court Says
Commonwealth Court is dismissing a state agency’s claim that a new climate regulation was unlawfully delayed. But, StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports, the question that prompted the lawsuit remains unresolved. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/26/23)
PA State Museum Has Hundreds of Non-Repatriated Native Americans’ Remains
The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been returned to their tribes, a new investigation from ProPublica revealed. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/24/23)
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion
It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
Pennsylvania Saw Little Increase in COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths During the Holidays. Why?
Unlike the previous two years, the holiday season came and went without a spike in COVID-19 cases – both in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. WESA’s Sarah Boden reports on why more people aren’t becoming seriously ill. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/25/23)
Popular YouTube star James Phyrillas hospitalized after fatal Lehigh County crash
A popular YouTube star remains hospitalized Tuesday following a double fatal crash over the weekend that claimed his brother and friend. Family and friends say James Phyrillas was driving the sedan Sunday that crashed with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard/Route 222 and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ruled that several students who got sick at a Beaver County elementary school right before winter break likely had Norovirus.That's the result of an investigation into the illnesses that took place at Hopewell Area Elementary School.Last month, the district superintendent said there was a day where around 30 students went home and sick and another 130 were absent.
Pa. city among those with highest asking rent increases: report
Many cities saw their rent increase throughout the duration of 2022. For one city in Pennsylvania, increases in asking rent jumped by over 10 percent. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules
HARRISBURG — A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints. Andi Perez, who advocates on behalf of Service Employees International Union...
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
NJ Bar Association Pans Proposal to Raise Retirement Age for Judges
New Jersey is in desperate need of judges. There are dozens of vacancies in Superior Court, where most everyday cases are handled. A state Senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age of judges from 70 to 75. But the plan is being panned by the state Bar Association. WHYY's Kenneth Burns reports.
PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says
Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
PUC says it's investigating PPL billing issues as complaints pile up, Lehigh Valley lawmakers weigh in
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — When Sharon Porter opened the latest PPL electricity bill for her home in Coopersburg, she said she couldn’t believe the $544 charge. And across the Lehigh Valley, reactions were much the same. For many, the bills were beyond their means to pay, sending them scrambling...
