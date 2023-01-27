ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI

2023 NFL draft order: Picks 1-29 are set after conference championship games

With the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the NFL Draft order is almost completely set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams are slotted in after they're eliminated. That means we already know where picks 1-29 will be in the first round, with only the last two picks to be decided in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI

NFL official explains apparent extra down for Chiefs in AFC championship win over Bengals

Sunday's AFC championship game featured one of the most bizarre, controversial sequences of the NFL season. With the game tied at 20-20 early in the fourth quarter, officials awarded the Kansas City Chiefs an extra down following a failed third-down effort that normally would have led to a punt. But this time it didn't. Here's how it went down alongside the NFL's postgame explanation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI

2023 Super Bowl: Rams, Bucs will have tough time re-summiting NFL like Eagles, Chiefs did

Either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fifth team since 2000 to win two Super Bowls within five years. It's a feat that is impressive for a number of reasons — we'll get to that later — but even more striking when you juxtapose both the Chiefs' and Eagles' success with the previous two champions, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI

Conference Championship Recap: Chiefs & Eagles win with defense

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab break down both the AFC and NFC Championship games from over the weekend, talking about Brock Purdy’s injury in the 49ers loss and Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy