Pennsylvania State

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
One of Joe Biden ’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara , was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.

The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.

After being sentenced to two years of probation for the crime, Caroline insisted she wanted to serve her probation in California – at which point Masimo CEO Joe Kiani offered Caroline the $85,000 salary job so the probation department would allow to her to move to Los Angeles.

According to the New York Post , Kiani donated upwards of $3 million to Biden’s presidential campaign, super PAC, and inaugural committee in 2020.

But rather than take the generous job offer, Caroline instead complained she couldn’t accept the “below minimum wage” job and she could make more money “working one art deal.”

Biden’s brother Jim then turned to Hunter Biden to convince Caroline to take the job with Masimo.

“Hunter,” Jim texted President Biden’s son on July 25, according to emails and messages found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop. “Caroline was made an offer and she told Sara, not me, she couldn’t possibly take it 85k 10% bonus full benefits, 3 week paid vacation, [1] week sick leave and 450 shares of stock!”

Jim also reportedly forwarded Hunter an email from Caroline in which the then 31-year-old complained further about the cushy job offer at Masimo.

“I cannot take a job full time and relocate for 85,000,” she wrote. “That’s below minimum wage in California after taxes. I’m 31. I made more money every other year.”

According to another series of messages allegedly found on Hunter’s laptop, Caroline never received the initial job offer. She was instead given an “intern job” at Masimo because President Biden asked Kiani to “give [Caroline] something.”

“Didn’t get the job,” Caroline told Hunter on July 28. “But was given an intern job at 31 years old because of your dad asking him to give me something even though I bombed it.”

“I can get a job for 85K working one art deal,” she added. “I’m not a fit for the f------ company.”

Caroline also texted Hunter saying President Biden “told [her] he was done with [her] yesterday.”

Months later, in 2019, Caroline’s legal troubles continued when she crashed her car into a tree in Pennsylvania while high on prescription drugs.

She pleaded guilty to the DUI charge in 2020 and was given more than five months of probation plus 20 days in rehab.

Comments / 416

Rick Parsons
4d ago

I know a person who did 10 yrs in Prison for a Credit Card Fraud of only 50,000.00wheres the equal Justice there?? Biden Family is a Criminal Enterprise.

Reply(28)
384
Fedup2022
4d ago

Must be nice to be a Biden. She was on felony probation and violated it by getting a DUI and only gets 5 month.....of probation. Corruption runs deep in that family.

Reply(13)
240
Robert Emerson
4d ago

Bidens are used to getting millions for doing nothing. I understand why she was upset with only getting 85K in a job where she actually had to do something.

Reply(9)
144
