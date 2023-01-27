ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

fox26houston.com

Free health care in Houston leads to free education plus a job

HOUSTON - A group of clinics in Houston not only offers free treatment for teenagers and young adults, but also sends them to school for free and then offers them a professional job!. It's a program through Baylor College of Medicine, and we caught up with a young lady who...
HOUSTON, TX
theboxhouston.com

Houston Rodeo Announces Free Entry March 8 For Community Day

For the first time ever, the Houston Rodeo will offer free admission for one day only. Rodeo officials announced a new Community Day, which will offer free admission to the rodeo grounds—which includes the entrance to the carnival, livestock show and all attractions inside NRG Center and NRG arena—for all visitors until noon on Wednesday, March 8.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Pastor Keion Henderson hosts ‘Cry Out’ conference

As Pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, Keion Henderson has quickly built a huge following by giving his members a space of healing, empowerment, and authentic worship. He does that at the five locations of church, and now, is giving people across the world the opportunity at his CRYOUT conference.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Precinct Four Announces Leadership Team

Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones today announced her senior leadership team—a group of extremely talented individuals who will help make Precinct 4 a model of good government and an even better place to live. “We have recruited top talent to Precinct 4. I am honored to be...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair

Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Stafford mayoral candidates lay out differing philosophers at Town Hall event

The City of Stafford held its annual Town Hall meeting January 25, giving residents an opportunity to hear directly from officials on a host of issues. The event at the Stafford Civil Center also served as an official kick-off of sorts for the upcoming municipal election campaign, with the two declared candidates of mayor laying out their respective philosophies.
STAFFORD, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development

Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
CYPRESS, TX

