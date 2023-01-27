Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Free health care in Houston leads to free education plus a job
HOUSTON - A group of clinics in Houston not only offers free treatment for teenagers and young adults, but also sends them to school for free and then offers them a professional job!. It's a program through Baylor College of Medicine, and we caught up with a young lady who...
theboxhouston.com
Houston Rodeo Announces Free Entry March 8 For Community Day
For the first time ever, the Houston Rodeo will offer free admission for one day only. Rodeo officials announced a new Community Day, which will offer free admission to the rodeo grounds—which includes the entrance to the carnival, livestock show and all attractions inside NRG Center and NRG arena—for all visitors until noon on Wednesday, March 8.
defendernetwork.com
Pastor Keion Henderson hosts ‘Cry Out’ conference
As Pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, Keion Henderson has quickly built a huge following by giving his members a space of healing, empowerment, and authentic worship. He does that at the five locations of church, and now, is giving people across the world the opportunity at his CRYOUT conference.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
Fort Bend Star
Review: Mama's Café & Brews offers modern twist on Southern comfort food
Here's a piece of biographical detail about myself that I don't often discuss. Shortly after returning to Texas from California in the mid-1990s, I took a job as a waiter at the former Black-Eyed Pea restaurant on FM 1092 in Missouri City while going to college. I'll just lay it...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Precinct Four Announces Leadership Team
Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones today announced her senior leadership team—a group of extremely talented individuals who will help make Precinct 4 a model of good government and an even better place to live. “We have recruited top talent to Precinct 4. I am honored to be...
Fort Bend Star
Stafford economic development board considered creating "geo-fence" around city
After initiating the project last year, Stafford officials are considering surrounding the city with special cameras that would read and capture images of the license plates of every vehicle that enters the city in order to prevent and solve crimes. The idea, referred to as creating a "geo-fence" around the...
Another Spot for Quick-Service Salads, Wraps Planned for Houston
This Salad and Go location could open in late 2023.
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised in northwest Houston, Singh tells FOX 26 how faith was...
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Laugh out loud at these excellent comedy clubs in Houston
From famous comedians to budding stars, here's where to see the best of 'em.
KHOU
Law requires Houston dog, cat owners to microchip their pets; where to get free chips
The grace period for the 2022 law that makes the microchips mandatory ends on Wednesday. BARC is offering three chances to get them free and avoid fines.
Fort Bend Star
Stafford mayoral candidates lay out differing philosophers at Town Hall event
The City of Stafford held its annual Town Hall meeting January 25, giving residents an opportunity to hear directly from officials on a host of issues. The event at the Stafford Civil Center also served as an official kick-off of sorts for the upcoming municipal election campaign, with the two declared candidates of mayor laying out their respective philosophies.
Adults, students involved in fights at Atascocita High School last week, principal says
HUMBLE, Texas — An adult and three students were charged in connection with a fight at a Houston-area high school last week. Another adult was issued a disorderly conduct citation, according to the school district. It happened at Atascocita High School last Friday. According to Humble Independent School District...
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
Judge rules against change of venue hearing in A.J. Armstrong's 3rd murder trial
"We are excited with the decision to keep it in Harris County. A.J. has been so emotionally strong. I'm so proud of him. He just wants his life back," Harvey Armstrong, A.J.'s uncle, said.
