TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/31/23)
(CHICAGO) Chicago-area electricity and natural gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers. A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says Commmonworth Edison (ComEd) canceled gas and/or electrical service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in it’s “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
ILLINOIS CROP CONDITION REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report, the statewide average temperature was 35.2 degrees last week, 10.4 degrees above normal, while the state’s precipitation averaged 2.67 inches last week, 0.89 inches above normal. Both the topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies were rated over 80% adequate to surplus statewide. The winter wheat condition is 6% poor to very poor, 25% fair, and 69% good to excellent.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
NASS / CASH RENTS & LEASES SURVEY
(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the Cash Rents and Leases Survey beginning in February. Over 241,000 operators have been asked to complete the survey, with nearly 8,500 in Illinois. Farmers can complete the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail or phone. If respondents do not complete the survey by February 24, they could be contacted for an interview by phone or in person. All survey answers remain confidential. The NASS will publish the state-level data on August 4th and county-level data on August 25th at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
kbsi23.com
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Indiana?
With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?
Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive
(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Bird flu study underway in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Several species of birds are known to carry infectious viruses, but what keeps them from getting sick? University of Illinois professors will get $9.5 million over the next three years to figure that out. The goal is to study a duck’s immune system. They want to see what can be used […]
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
"Constitutional sheriffs" refuse to enforce new gun control law — but have no legal justification
This article was originally published on The Conversation. A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
