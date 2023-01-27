Read full article on original website
DONE DEAL: Bryan Gil seals loan back to Sevilla in La Liga
It’s done. Bryan Gil was already spotted in the Seville international airport earlier today making this the least surprising of all Tottenham Hotspur transfer stories of the day. But now it’s been confirmed by the club — Gil is returning to Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.
Bryan Gil in Spain to finalize loan return to Sevilla
It’s already been an eventful morning for Tottenham Hotspur. But while one incoming deal is (apparently) on life support, it looks very very likely that an outgoing deal will get done today. According to multiple reports, Bryan Gil is currently in Spain completing a medical ahead of a return to Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.
On this day (31 Jan 2017): Deadline day brings no new players but a point against Spurs!
In what was turning into a wretched season for David Moyes and Sunderland, the hope was that the Sunderland manager could somehow recruit some decent players to avoid what was already looking like an inevitable drop to the second tier of English football. Moyes’ tenure as Sunderland manager had turned...
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur January 2023 Transfer Deadline Day: All the Stories
It’s deadline day, and you know what that means — a ton of content on Cartilage Free Captain. Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete the signing of Pedro Porro today, and there should be a number of players heading out on loan, including Djed Spence, and Matt Doherty.
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
How would Sunderland adapt if Premier League promotion was achieved this season?
Would Sunderland be able to survive in the Premier League?. OK, maybe I’m getting ahead of myself but yes, I’m talking about the top flight already. If we were to make the Championship playoffs this season, it’ll be an incredible feat. A side that finished fifth in League One last season in with a chance of promotion to the promised land? You couldn’t dream it up!
Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report
According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?
It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
Finally! Tottenham reach full agreement with Sporting for transfer of Pedro Porro
It’s done. Finally. After all the negotiating, the protracted talks, the supporter angst, the doubts that Tottenham Hotspur would be able to reach an accord with Sporting CF over the transfer of Spanish wing back Pedro Porro... after all that, it’s just nice to finally hear Fabrizio Romano say those three little words.
FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women
Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.
What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City
Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
Chelsea reopen talks, ‘willing to improve’ Enzo Fernández offer to €120m — reports
Benfica may be wanting to increase Enzo Fernández’s release clause to €150m to ward off the likes of Chelsea, Chelsea, and Chelsea, but before they do that, Chelsea may be making one more serious attempt. Is he worth that much? Who knows, but he may be worth...
Who is Lucas Joao, the Reading striker Everton have been linked with?
One by one all the forward targets Everton have been linked with over the month have either moved to other clubs or else chosen to stay where they are. Now, with just a handful of hours left before the close of the January transfer window, the Toffees still have no signings to show for the month while every single club around them in the Premier League has strengthened.
Manchester United Fans Verdict: Out Of The Cup
I mentioned this in my match report but, for me, Saturday evening went a lot better than I expected it to. Of course its always disappointing to lose and there were certainly some frustrations (mainly in the form of a 6ft4 Geordie), but there have been a lot worse performances this season.
Klopp Speaks About Improving Quality Of Premier League Rivals
After four seasons of Manchester City and Liverpool looking like the only teams that really had a chance to take the Premier League crown, a new challenger has emerged this season in the form of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. While the Gunners are putting their best foot forward, the dominant sides of the recent past are struggling to reach previous highs.
Monday January 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Joe Shields finally starts work as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent at Chelsea — report
Joe Shields was officially announced by Chelsea as an incoming “Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent” way back at the end of October, but only now has he finally started in this role, as reported by The Athletic yesterday. And not a moment too soon, in the last 48 hours of the winter transfer window!
Could further defensive arrivals spell the end for Bailey Wright?
Wright has served his time well here and he’ll always be held in the highest regard for being a shining star in one of the worst sides we’ll ever see in our lifetime. Personally, I think he’s a consummate professional and one of the best defenders we’ve had in the last ten years, but football moves on.
