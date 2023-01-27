Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week (Jan. 31, 2023) -- Noah Holland, Hillsboro basketball
Holland, a senior guard who has played varsity for four years, including three as a starter, surpassed 1,000 career points with a 24-point night in a 70-66 home loss to Fox on Jan. 27. Holland leads the Hawks (13-6 overall, 3-2 in the JCAA large-schools division) with 14 points and four assists per game. He has scored at least 10 points in 14 games and racked up a season-high of 25 in a win over St. Clair.
Kevin Lee Dobbins, 57, Hillsboro
Kevin Lee Dobbins, 57, of Hillsboro died Jan. 25, 2023, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mr. Dobbins owned his own company specializing in IT and programming work. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America and had earned the distinction of Eagle Scout. He was an animal lover and enjoyed playing with his computer and his pets as well as spending time with his family and friends. Born July 24, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bettye Dobbins-Dohack of St. Louis County.
Classes at Jefferson College’s Hillsboro campus canceled due to presumed water main break
A presumed water main break at the Jefferson College main campus in Hillsboro led to the cancellation of classes there today, Jan. 30, officials said. As of 3 p.m., it was not known if classes would resume Tuesday, Jan. 31. Classes at the college’s Arnold and Imperial campuses have not...
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, Crystal City
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, of Crystal City died Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Mr. Cooper was retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Crystal City and River Cement (now Buzzi Unicem) in Festus. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Festus/Crystal City and a member of the Shekinah Masonic Lodge in Crystal City. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Born May 10, 1928, in Sylvester, Texas, he was the son of the late Lottie (Phillips) and John Oliver Cooper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Rebecca (Park) Cooper.
Steven Paul Chadwick, 59, De Soto
Steven Paul Chadwick, 59, of De Soto died Jan. 23, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Chadwick was retired and had been a member of Local 1268 out of Belvidere, Ill. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. Born July 14, 1963, in Perryville, he was the son of Caroline (Vernon) Chadwick of Festus and the late Lloyd Marvin Chadwick.
Wallace Howard Burton Sr., 83, Festus
Wallace Howard Burton Sr., 83, of Festus died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Wallace retired from the Chrysler assembly plant in Fenton. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the National Rifle Association and the American Numismatic Association. Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Kingston, Ark., he was the son of the late Ethel (Norrington) and Marvin Everett Burton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years: Ingeborg (Benkovszky) Burton, a native of Vienna, Austria.
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, De Soto
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, of De Soto died Jan. 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Waldrup enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the lake, swimming, being outdoors and crafting. Born Nov. 24, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Pat” (Short) and Theodore “Ted” Davison.
Preview of 2023 Leader Wedding Fair
If you’re planning a wedding or other formal event, the Leader Wedding Fair might be the perfect place to find exactly what you need. This year’s fair is slated for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, in Imperial.
MoDOT gets positive feedback for projects in Arnold area
Missouri Department of Transportation representatives said they received a positive response from the approximately 40 people who attended a recent public meeting about proposed improvements to the intersection of Jeffco Boulevard with St. John’s Church Road in Arnold as well as at the intersection of Hwy. 61-67 with Miller Road East just south of the city limits.
High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident
A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Teen allegedly rides ATV at Arnold City Park, damages grass
Arnold Police are trying to identify a teenage boy who reportedly rode an ATV in a grassy area at Arnold City Park, causing about $100 in damage. The boy allegedly was seen riding the ATV and doing doughnuts near the old tennis courts at the park on Bradley Beach Road, police reported.
Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis
A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
Herculaneum to seek marijuana sales tax in April
Herculaneum voters will be asked in April to approve a 3-cent sales tax to be charged on recreational marijuana sales. Board of Aldermen members voted 6-0 Jan. 17 to place the measure on the April 4 ballot. The measure requires a simple majority for passage. Herculaneum does not currently have...
Crystal Citian celebrates 40 years at the library
For 80-year-old Marilyn Parr of Crystal City, a temporary gig has stretched into a 40-year career. Parr started working at the Crystal City Public Library in 1982 and recently celebrated her 40th anniversary on the job. Tania Laughlin, library director since 1996, said even the modest anniversary reception made Parr...
Dorothy Jean (Rehkop) Schoelhamer, 78, Festus
Dorothy Jean (Rehkop) Schoelhamer, 78, of Festus died Jan. 24, 2023. Mrs. Schoelhamer worked for 29 years as a registered nurse in the emergency room at Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre. She enjoyed taking road trips to the casino and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 7, 1945, in Cantwell, she was the daughter of the late Violet (Richardson) and Edgar L. Rehkop.
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following crash
A 56-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly crashed a pickup into a utility pole along Williams Road. The man was not injured in the accident, Eureka Police reported. The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 2. An officer arrived on the...
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
Two men allegedly steal Apple products from Eureka Walmart
Eureka Police are trying to identify two men who allegedly stole an Apple iPad Pro 13 and an Apple Watch from Walmart, 131 Eureka Towne Center Drive. Together, the stolen items were worth $1,428, police reported. Officers were called to the store at about 10:05 p.m. Jan. 19 after the...
Pet spot: Chihuahua misses her dog siblings
Doris Burkey of High Ridge recently sent a photo of Lala, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, along with her two dog siblings, Casanova and Goonie, who have since died. Casanova, a boxer-mastiff mix, died at 13, and Goonie, a Pekingese, died at 12, Burkey said. “Casanova was the best dog,” Burkey said....
County sees another COVID-19 death, two more flu deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported one more COVID-19-related death and two additional flu-related deaths. Those deaths were reported during the week of Jan. 15-21. The COVID-19-related death was a woman in her 70s. The flu-related deaths were men in their 60s and 70s. The county has seen a...
