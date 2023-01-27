Read full article on original website
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
'Argument Turned Deadly': Stepfather Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting
A fight between family members over the weekend led to a deadly shooting at a Southwest Oklahoma City home. Miguel Hernandez- Garcia was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint for shooting his 20-year-old stepson Carlos Quijano. Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police says officers were called to a home...
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
1 Injured, Taken To Hospital After Shooting Outside SW Oklahoma City Restaurant
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant Sunday night. Oklahoma City Police responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings near I-44 and SW 89th. after shots were fired in the parking lot. The victim's condition is unknown and there is no suspect...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
One injured in shooting at Oklahoma City apartment
Investigators have been busy as they investigate another shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Edmond Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Standoff Involving Murder Suspect
The Edmond Police Department released body cam footage of a standoff involving a man accused of the city's first homicide in 2023. On Monday, police released two videos showing the perspectives of two members of the SWAT team as they responded to the hours-long standoff at a home on Castle Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
One dead in Southside shooting, family member booked for murder
A 20-year-old died from gunshot wounds when a family argument escalated into violence Sunday in Southside OKC. The post One dead in Southside shooting, family member booked for murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
1 Dead After Caddo County Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened Monday morning in Fort Cobb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person had died, but has yet to confirm the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma County Detention Center sees first detainee death of 2023
Officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center say a 26-year-old detainee in custody for misdemeanor charges has died after an apparent suicide.
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OHP rescues dog at side of highway
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
Oklahoma City police investigate armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Video Shows Pottawatomie County Inmate Being Slammed To Ground Before Death
New video released after a lawsuit appears to show a Pottawatomie County inmate being slammed to the ground and held down by multiple jailers while suffering a mental health episode in 2019. The man, Ronald Given, died in the hospital later that night. His death was ruled a homicide. News...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
Fire Crews Respond To South OKC Gas Station Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene at a Casey’s gas station fire Sunday morning in south Oklahoma City. The fire was located near West I-240 Service Road and South Walker Avenue. Fire dispatch said the truck hit a gas pump and caused a fire. The fire is out and...
