Top Speed

American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes

Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
msn.com

A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report

Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
