Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Top Speed
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno
Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
torquenews.com
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
msn.com
A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report
Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
