Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Annie Wersching, ’24’ actress, passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old. She was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24.”. Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, released a statement to CNN:. “There is a cavernous...
James Gunn announces new plans for DC film universe, including ‘Superman: Legacy’
James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe. In a video testimonial posted to Twitter along with a media release shared online on Tuesday, Gunn — who became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran last year — presented several new titles, including a new Superman movie due in 2025 titled “Superman: Legacy,” and “The Brave and the Bold,” which will introduce “Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison’s comic series.” (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Questions are swirling around Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination
Andrea Riseborough may not be a name that rings many bells for the average moviegoer. But, chances are, your favorite actor in that one movie you love knows exactly who she is. And they want her to win an Oscar. It’s, frankly, a strange tale — one that began in...
Selena Gomez responds to comments about her shaky hands
Selena Gomez is addressing comments by some of her social media followers about a recent video in which her hands were shaking. “The Only Murders In The Building” star had posted a video of her makeup and skincare routine on TikTok. “PSA I got most of these products free,”...
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce ‘Bad Boys’ sequel
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced Tuesday that they are reuniting for another sequel in their “Bad Boys” franchise. Smith took to social media with the news of “Bad Boys 4” with a video on his verified Instagram account. In the video, Smith amps his followers...
‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams dead at 75
Cindy Williams, the dynamic actress known best for playing the bubbly Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, according to a statement from her family, provided to CNN by a representative. She was 75. Williams died after a short illness, said the statement from...
Bride's parents demand daughter have a $45,000 wedding and know she cannot afford it but want to brag to friends
The expectations of parents have risen. As children, it is not enough to move out, get a job, and have a traditional career. The older generations hope you live the lavish lifestyle they see on social media.
