(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A female, Serena M. Litt, was arrested on Broadway Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio. A deputy was dispatched to Columbus Road to investigate a theft. A complainant stated that she and her husband’s medications had been taken from their house. The complainant stated that she did not know who would have taken them. A report was taken to document the theft. Nothing further at this time.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO