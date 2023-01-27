ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 334 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-010845- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 334 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Wind chill temperatures dip to the single digits above zero to the single digits below zero this morning and again tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Much colder air arrives by Thursday night, remaining over the region through Friday night. Windchill values below zero are anticipated. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
CLEVELAND, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jan 31, 2023

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A female, Serena M. Litt, was arrested on Broadway Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio. A deputy was dispatched to Columbus Road to investigate a theft. A complainant stated that she and her husband’s medications had been taken from their house. The complainant stated that she did not know who would have taken them. A report was taken to document the theft. Nothing further at this time.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Police Register – Jan 30, 2023

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of North Division Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. This incident is currently under investigation. An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Venture Drive in reference to found drug paraphernalia. The...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy