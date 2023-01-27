Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank to host a food giveaway in McDowell County today
McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting a food giveaway today in McDowell County at A New Beginning Church in War. The giveaway will start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrates grand opening
WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The co-owners, Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller are respectively fifth and seventh-generation cattle farmers from Greenbrier County. Ford and Tuckwiller said they came up with the idea for the business when the […]
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
WVNT-TV
Gloomy Monday turns messy with freezing rain and snow overnight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
lootpress.com
Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
Welfare check results in heaters being donated to someone in need
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A welfare check in Mingo County has resulted in two heaters being donated to one woman. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Joe Smith and Cpl. Williams responded to a welfare check and found that the woman living in the house had only one small heater to heat the entire home.
Comments / 0