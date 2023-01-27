Read full article on original website
Renovated Pediatrics Unit Revealed
Huntsville Hospital is celebrating a new chapter for their pediatrics unit. (4 p.m., Jan. 31, 2023) Former Alabama House Speaker Appointed Madison County …. Mac McCutcheon, the former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, is the new chairman of the Madison County Commission, according to a new declaration from Governor Kay Ivey.
Madison County School to Host Inclusive Basketball Tournament
A number of Madison County Schools are playing their part in making sure all students have an equal opportunity to play sports – more specifically basketball. Madison County School to Host Inclusive Basketball …. A number of Madison County Schools are playing their part in making sure all students...
Several Madison County High Schools to Participate in Special Needs Basketball Tournament | Jan. 31, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A number of Madison County High Schools are playing their part in making sure all students have an equal opportunity to play sports -- more specifically basketball. Several Madison County High Schools to Participate …. A number of Madison County High Schools are playing their part in making sure all...
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
Huntsville-based organization discusses dangers of youth vaping
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is a Huntsville-based nonprofit with a mission to make Madison County a healthier and safer place to live by reducing illegal drug use and underage tobacco use. Huntsville-based organization discusses dangers of …. Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is a Huntsville-based nonprofit with a mission...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
Pellet gun found on CHS campus
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident. “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.” Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration.
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
Update on the Real Estate Market (5 p.m., January 30, 2023)
Update on the Real Estate Market (5 p.m., January …. Home prices within the City of Huntsville are on the rise. (5 p.m., January 30, 2023) VITA Offers Free Tax Assistance | Jan. 31, 2023, …. For many people filing U.S. tax returns — especially those doing it for their...
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HPD Investigating Shooting into Home
Huntsville police responded to another shooting in the city earlier this evening. Huntsville police responded to another shooting in the city earlier this evening. City Council Responds to Homeless Funding Issue (9 …. Decatur city leaders are responding to how they are helping rectify the city's ongoing growing homeless population....
Alabama NAACP President disturbed by Tyre Nichols video
It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing five officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols would die from his injuries in a hospital three days later. "There was no reason because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president...
Governor’s Drive temporary lane closure expected to last months
Landscaping and road improvements are expected to hamper traffic on Governor's Drive west of Memorial Parkway for the next three months, according to City officials.
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
A two-vehicle crash blocked off traffic at a Marshall County intersection on Tuesday.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
