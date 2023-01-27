Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Freezing drizzle, cold wintry mix tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The disturbance that brought a wintry mix and cold rain to the region will move east leading to the widespread precipitation tapering off by midday. However, patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle will be possible into the afternoon. Temperatures range from the 20s in central Kentucky to...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
wevv.com
Snow and ice make for slick roads
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest...
whopam.com
Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday
With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Winter weather advisory, icy mix for Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A messy wintry system is heading our way and travel conditions will worsen as we head into the overnight. A wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow will move into the state after 7 p.m. Rain will turn to a freezing mix as temperatures continue to drop. The rain/sleet/snow will end by midday Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nasty combination of winter precipitation is about to roll through Kentucky, causing issues along the way. Snow, sleet and freezing rain develop later this evening and carry us through early Tuesday. Another wave may follow that later in the day. Let’s start with the Winter...
kyweathercenter.com
A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather
Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Snow & Ice Team Out In All 12 Western Counties
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports trucks are out treating highways in all 12 of Kentucky’s westernmost counties. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m., Tuesday. The National Weather Service indicates total sleet and snow accumulations up to 1/2 inch...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: More wind, more sunshine, and a soggy Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A messy, icy start to the day quickly turned around once the sun got going this morning. Wind speeds were gusty again too, but that sunshine felt nice!. We’re in for a really nice start to the weekend, but another soggy system will bring...
fox56news.com
Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Create Hazardous Driving In West Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports accumulations of ice across Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties have created hazardous driving conditions across the region. KYTC engineers continue to urge drivers to limit their travel. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., CST....
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
wdrb.com
Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday
Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m Tuesday with the possibility of sleet, snow and ice. “Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing ran through early Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service states in its advisory.
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
