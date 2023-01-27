ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
MULBERRY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Reward offered for info about Lakeland mass shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department in partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in the shooting that injured 10 people. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor held a briefing Monday evening. He said officers were called to an […]
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Deputies investigating fatal Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man was killed and two others were injured after two trucks collided Saturday night. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, of Lakeland, was traveling east on New Tampa Highway near the Polk Parkway around 11:55 p.m. as a Chevy truck driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was traveling westbound.
LAKELAND, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hidden Lane near Mena in reference to a domestic altercation. January 24, 2023. Michael Thompson, 41 of Hatfield was arrested on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants, a Body Attachment and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun

The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
ORLANDO, FL

