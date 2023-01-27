Read full article on original website
WESH
Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
‘The system is flawed’: Inmate beaten by officers in viral video speaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Otis Miller has been in state prison for 22 years, serving a 45-year sentence for charges related to possession of cocaine within a thousand feet of a school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prior to 2019, he was just one of 80,000 inmates,...
Reward offered for info about Lakeland mass shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department in partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in the shooting that injured 10 people. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor held a briefing Monday evening. He said officers were called to an […]
fox13news.com
PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
fox13news.com
Deputies investigating fatal Lakeland crash
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man was killed and two others were injured after two trucks collided Saturday night. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, of Lakeland, was traveling east on New Tampa Highway near the Polk Parkway around 11:55 p.m. as a Chevy truck driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was traveling westbound.
Lakeland shooting leaves 10 injured, suspects at large
Lakeland police are investigating after multiple people were shot on Monday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Winter Haven Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash Saturday
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Winter Haven. Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which occurred at about 1:51 am
‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A newborn baby was found, wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill in Polk County, deputies said. According to a news release, early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mulberry after someone reported hearing a baby crying outside. At...
Police: Haines City homeowner shoots suspected burglar
HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man in Haines City opened fire on a suspected burglar early Friday after finding two strangers standing in his kitchen, the Haines City Police Department reports. The homeowner's girlfriend and a small puppy were at the house in the Oakland community at the time...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hidden Lane near Mena in reference to a domestic altercation. January 24, 2023. Michael Thompson, 41 of Hatfield was arrested on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants, a Body Attachment and...
I-4 shut down 12 hours after woman’s body found, Orlando police say
Police in Orlando have shut down a part of I-4 after a death investigation Friday morning.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun
The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
‘I got a baby on the way’: Video shows police save alleged burglar who was shot by homeowner
Body camera video shows the heroic efforts of three police officers who saved the life of a suspected burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City.
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
