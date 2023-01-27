Read full article on original website
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
Lengthy Atlantic City, NJ Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests
We can report about the results of a lengthy narcotics investigation that was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, members of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and members of the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A. As a result of this investigation, an executed court...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
Gun, Drugs Seized; 3 Teens and an Adult Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ
Three teenagers and an adult are facing charges following a police operation in one Atlantic City neighborhood. That neighborhood was the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and on Monday, officers were out following complaints from neighbors about drug dealing and quality of life issues in the area. According to the...
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philadelphia-bound Plane After Alleged Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. Magee of Carneys Point was already onboard a plane at...
Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open
When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations
Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
Vineland, NJ, Man Sentenced For Drug-Induced Death of Teen in 2020
A man from Vineland has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for the drug-induced death of a teen in 2020. On Monday, 44-year-old Freddie W. Smith was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court to 12 years behind bars on a charge of first-degree strict liability. According to the...
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .
New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
Atlantic City investigation leads to guns, drugs and two arrests
An Atlantic City man with a pending drug case is now jailed on drug and weapons offenses. Paul Dawley, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested with a 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, a retractable knife, suspected crystal methamphetamine and $257 in cash, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena
Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A 21-year-old Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed in the city earlier this week. Detectives and SWAT Team members with the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say,...
Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
Hey, Atlantic County Residents: Don’t Get Chickens Just Because Eggs Are Expensive
It seems like it's the main topic of conversation lately. You can't escape them. People love to talk about how expensive they are here in the Garden State right now. To be honest, they're not wrong. I'm talking about eggs. It's insane that some of us are currently paying 6+...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Bridgeton man charged in deadly shooting of teens
A Bridgeton man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded a 17-year-old girl. Police were called to North Pearl Street at about 12:37 Sunday morning and found the unnamed boy with gunshot wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
