North Cape May, NJ

SoJO 104.9

3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon

The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open

When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations

Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS . 
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture

A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena

Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
BUENA, NJ
BreakingAC

Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man charged in deadly shooting of teens

A Bridgeton man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded a 17-year-old girl. Police were called to North Pearl Street at about 12:37 Sunday morning and found the unnamed boy with gunshot wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BRIDGETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

