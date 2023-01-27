Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing need
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country Store
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantom
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmed
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Linda Jane Davis French
age 76 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home. Born May 27, 1946 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Estel Victor Davis & Arcy Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Dairol French, brother, Daniel Davis and sister, Zelda Davis Cox.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Cecil Franklin Keith, Sr.
Cecil Franklin Keith, Sr., age 86 of Dublin passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born December 31, 1936 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late James H. Keith & Lila Mae Wilson Keith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Stone Keith, daughter Susie Mae Cook, stepsons, Daniel M. Lee, John T. Pross, brothers and sisters, Russell T. Keith, James H. Keith, Jr., Ronnie Keith, Coy A. Keith, Fred Quinton Keith, Dorothy L. Bowles, Susie Mae Keith, Mary Sue Terry.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Rebecca Lynn Colbird
37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceeded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of Pulaski VA,...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Barbara “Tinky” Hilton Layman
age 80 of Pulaski, died early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
pcpatriot.com
NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Feb. 11
The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Blue Connection is a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band...
Mount Airy News
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
pcpatriot.com
Sweet one of five new United Way board members
Abingdon – Pulaski County’s Jonathan Sweet, County Administrator, is one of five new community members from Southwest Virginia appointed to the United Way of Southwest Virginia Board of Directors on January 19, 2023, joining twelve standing members on the 17-person governing board. The Board comprises local business and...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WVNT-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Princeton shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area. According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.
Mount Airy News
Woman accused of attempted murder
STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him. She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
Emergency services respond to vehicle accident in Sophia
SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several emergency units responded to the Sophia area Tuesday morning regarding a vehicle accident which had taken place. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 7:00am, Coal City VFD units were dispatched to the 300 Block of Independence Road in Sophia to assist with a vehicle accident.
Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female
(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
Woman sentenced to prison, man pleads guilty after search warrant on Beckley hotel room
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Raleigh County are facing prison time after a search warrant was carried out in a Beckley hotel room in 2021. According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was […]
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
