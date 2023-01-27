Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s DMZ players are not happy with news of its upcoming inventory wipe
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is finally just a couple of weeks away, and recent news of a change coming to the game’s DMZ mode has some players not anticipating the new content. Once news of the DMZ inventory wipe started to spread, reactions were...
The Verge
The Dead Space remake works on Steam Deck now
The Dead Space remake now runs on Steam Deck, thanks to an update to Valve’s Proton software. As Polygon reports, the hotfix solves problems that made the game effectively unplayable at launch for me when it frequently crashed, stuttered, and froze. The game still isn’t listed as verified on Steam. But my testing and Polygon’s suggest it’s a viable option if you’d like some emotionally destabilizing survival horror on the train to work.
The Verge
The next Sims will have both solo play and multiplayer
As promised, EA is teasing out details for its next-generation Sims game, codenamed Project Rene. During a livestream today, EA confirmed that multiplayer will be a major component of the experience — though not at the expense of the traditional single-player that has made the series such a blockbuster. “We think we can be both,” Grant Rodiek, game director for Project Rene, explained.
17-year-old D&D Online is getting a 'mini expansion' this year
Always gives me warm fuzzy feelings to see old MMOs get new updates.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
200 hours later, this Destiny 2 player made history by clearing a solo raid challenge thought to be impossible
TheSnazzzyRock is the first to beat the Vault of Glass Gatekeepers alone
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023
The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either
Sony's digital games return policy is entirely too strict, and I'm tired of getting burned by it.
In Japan, pet fish playing Nintendo Switch run up bill on owner's credit card
Pet fish playing a video game in Japan managed to log on to the Nintendo Switch store, change their owner's avatar, set up a Pay Pal account and rack up a credit card bill.
wegotthiscovered.com
A clunky psychological slasher that picked the wrong title at the worst time stalks its streaming prey
In the movie business, timing can often be everything, and one of the biggest drawbacks that could have deterred viewers from taking the plunge on last year’s psychological slasher Girl at the Window may have been its title, which was an issue created through no fault of its own.
EW.com
Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If one of your goals for the new year was to build up your video game collection, now is a great time to do so since there are plenty of video games currently on sale at Target. Whether you own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), a PlayStation 5 (PS5), an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch, you can buy popular titles at a discount for your console of choice.
