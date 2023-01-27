ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Dead Space remake works on Steam Deck now

The Dead Space remake now runs on Steam Deck, thanks to an update to Valve’s Proton software. As Polygon reports, the hotfix solves problems that made the game effectively unplayable at launch for me when it frequently crashed, stuttered, and froze. The game still isn’t listed as verified on Steam. But my testing and Polygon’s suggest it’s a viable option if you’d like some emotionally destabilizing survival horror on the train to work.
The Verge

The next Sims will have both solo play and multiplayer

As promised, EA is teasing out details for its next-generation Sims game, codenamed Project Rene. During a livestream today, EA confirmed that multiplayer will be a major component of the experience — though not at the expense of the traditional single-player that has made the series such a blockbuster. “We think we can be both,” Grant Rodiek, game director for Project Rene, explained.
ComicBook

New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook

N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some

One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023

The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
KANSAS STATE
ComicBook

Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download

Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
game-news24.com

PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise

This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
ComicBook

Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
EW.com

Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If one of your goals for the new year was to build up your video game collection, now is a great time to do so since there are plenty of video games currently on sale at Target. Whether you own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), a PlayStation 5 (PS5), an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch, you can buy popular titles at a discount for your console of choice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy