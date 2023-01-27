Read full article on original website
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.31.23
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m. Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Regis Jesuit at...
EDITORIAL: Gruesome Memphis police culture reflected in Ferguson, Minneapolis — and Aurora
Another horrific murder of a Black man at the hands of police, this time in Memphis, resonates back to places like Ferguson, Minneapolis and Aurora. The cruel and inexplicable torture of Tyre Nichols by five officers of the Memphis Police Department reveals how onerous it will be for Aurora to root out its own tenacious police malfeasance and corruption.
Aurora council approves some staff-vetted nonprofit grants, raising budget concerns over others
AURORA | After months of debate over how the city vetted applicants for a grant program, Aurora’s City Council on Monday approved 14 nonprofits to receive funding, while rejecting or postponing votes on several others. Council members voted to fund the $2.5 million program through the federal American Rescue...
Lunar New Year: Aurora celebrates the year of the rabbit
AURORA | Despite below-freezing temperatures and flurries of snow, a large crowd gathered outside of Stanley Marketplace Saturday afternoon to watch the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center perform for Lunar New Year. Also referred to as Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated in a number of East Asian...
Aurora Public Schools on 1-hour delay Monday because of cold, snow
AURORA | All APS schools, including Pickens Technical College, will be on a one-hour delay Monday because of the expected sub-freezing temperatures.. “Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools (APS) and Pickens Technical College will be on a one hour delay for students tomorrow, January 30,” a Sunday afternoon news release from the district said. “School buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times. Staff members should report to school as close to their regular start time as is safely possible.”
Man arrested in connection with Thursday fatal hit and run in Aurora
AURORA | Police arrested a man accused in a Thursday hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Daniel Saenz-Moreno, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said. The case will be sent to the 17th Judicial District.
Buckley touts $1.38B local economic impact in 2022, angles for national space training command
AURORA | Buckley Space Force Base reports it injected nearly $135.8 million into the Aurora community last year, claiming an economic footprint that has continued to grow since construction and staffing ramped up in 2019. Representatives from the northeast Aurora military base said during a Jan. 25 annual address that...
Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation
AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
