Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.31.23

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m. Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Regis Jesuit at...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Lunar New Year: Aurora celebrates the year of the rabbit

AURORA | Despite below-freezing temperatures and flurries of snow, a large crowd gathered outside of Stanley Marketplace Saturday afternoon to watch the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center perform for Lunar New Year. Also referred to as Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated in a number of East Asian...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Public Schools on 1-hour delay Monday because of cold, snow

AURORA | All APS schools, including Pickens Technical College, will be on a one-hour delay Monday because of the expected sub-freezing temperatures.. “Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools (APS) and Pickens Technical College will be on a one hour delay for students tomorrow, January 30,” a Sunday afternoon news release from the district said. “School buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times. Staff members should report to school as close to their regular start time as is safely possible.”
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man arrested in connection with Thursday fatal hit and run in Aurora

AURORA | Police arrested a man accused in a Thursday hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Daniel Saenz-Moreno, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said. The case will be sent to the 17th Judicial District.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

