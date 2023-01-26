ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Privateers Continue Early Season Home Stretch Against Southern

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Privateers women's tennis team returns to the court on Tuesday when they face the Southern Jaguars at the Privateer Tennis Center. First serve is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. New Orleans (1-0) looked strong in their season opening sweep of North Alabama. The...
Johnson’s 26-Piece Not Enough to Help Top the Lions on the Lakefront

NEW ORLEANS, La. - New Orleans Men's basketball program (6-14, SLC 3-6) dropped to Southland conference leader Southeastern despite an outstanding performance from Jordan Johnson, who led the Privateers with 26 points, at Lakefront Arena Saturday afternoon. The Privateers jumped to a 17-8 lead in the opening six minutes of...
