Tennessee State

Related
WATE

Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee

Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal. State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and State Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771 respectively. The senate bill was filed for introduction […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Tennessee Democratic Party unanimously re-elects Hendrell Remus chair

The Tennessee Democratic Party was pleased to announce earlier this month that it held its biennial officer elections. In a release, party officials stated that Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected were Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol Abney. The Executive Committee elected a new Vice Chair: Rachel Campbell of Hamilton County. Regional Vice Chairs of the TNDP were elected resulting in West TN Vice Chairs Jasmine Boyd and David Cambron; Middle TN Vice Chairs Charles Uffelman and Dr. Michelle Brown; and East TN Vice Chairs Deborah Harley-McClaskey and Ryan Scofield.
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
mymix1041.com

New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents

From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Virginia Jail Escapees Apprehended In Tennessee

An update form the Sheriff’s Office in Washington County, Virginia:. Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, on January 26, 2023, have been apprehended in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Federal, State, and local law enforcement personnel...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

147 TN Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive $5M in Equipment Grants

The Fire Marshal’s Office proudly announces that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program, according to a Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance news release. Created through legislation overseen by Governor Bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE Quick Weather Monday 1/30

Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN

