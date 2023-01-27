Read full article on original website
WATE
Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee
Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal. State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and State Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771 respectively. The senate bill was filed for introduction […]
The Tomahawk
Tennessee Democratic Party unanimously re-elects Hendrell Remus chair
The Tennessee Democratic Party was pleased to announce earlier this month that it held its biennial officer elections. In a release, party officials stated that Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected were Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol Abney. The Executive Committee elected a new Vice Chair: Rachel Campbell of Hamilton County. Regional Vice Chairs of the TNDP were elected resulting in West TN Vice Chairs Jasmine Boyd and David Cambron; Middle TN Vice Chairs Charles Uffelman and Dr. Michelle Brown; and East TN Vice Chairs Deborah Harley-McClaskey and Ryan Scofield.
MSNBC
TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight
MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Johnson City Press
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
MSNBC
Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'
Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
mymix1041.com
New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents
From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
Tennessee city lands on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
A riverside city in West Virginia, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know
An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
wvlt.tv
Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
chattanoogacw.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
q95fm.net
Virginia Jail Escapees Apprehended In Tennessee
An update form the Sheriff’s Office in Washington County, Virginia:. Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, on January 26, 2023, have been apprehended in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Federal, State, and local law enforcement personnel...
Tennessee School Closings: January 31, 2023
With winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
147 TN Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive $5M in Equipment Grants
The Fire Marshal’s Office proudly announces that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program, according to a Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance news release. Created through legislation overseen by Governor Bill...
Efforts to save habitat of rare fish in Tennessee
More efforts are being made to protect a threatened species of fish in Tennessee called the sickle darter.
WBBJ
Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
WATE
WATE Quick Weather Monday 1/30
Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district
Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
